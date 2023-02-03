Tips to protect your home, car from freezing temperatures

New Jersey will experience bitterly cold temperatures over the next two days and the wind chill could make conditions feel as if they are below zero.

Here are some cold weather tips for homes and cars:

• Keep your house heated to a minimum of 65 degrees.

• Open hot and cold faucets enough to let them drip slowly.

• Check that fireplaces, wood stoves and electric heaters are working properly.

• Keep your fireplace flue closed when you're not using it.

• Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car.

• Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.

• Always keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle.

• Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

• Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow.

MORE: How to protect yourself from extreme cold

MORE: Tips to protect your pets during winter storms and extreme cold

MORE: 9 tips to prepare your vehicle for the frigid temperatures