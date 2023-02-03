Talented sophomore Charles Ivory gains ground for Streetsboro

STREETSBORO — As Rockets coach Nick Marcini reflected on his team's sixth win of the season Friday, he discussed a sizable sophomore class that has grown up right in front of him.

No one, the veteran coach noted, has made greater strides than Charles Ivory, who led Streetsboro in scoring that night against Field with 18 points.

"Charles is under control," Marcini said. "He's getting to his spots. He's not flinging stuff up anymore. He's finishing and you've seen it.”

Perhaps no one faced a trickier adjustment entering the year than Ivory, who went from playing mostly JV as a freshman to serving as one of the varsity's leading ball-handlers as a sophomore.

"It was pretty much learn on the go," Ivory said. "And it's working out now at the end of the season."

The learning curve was steep, as Ivory at times flung tricky shots up and missed his share of easy ones early in the season. That curve was made steeper by a grueling schedule that saw Streetsboro take on the same challenging non-conference teams (like Gilmour Academy, Hudson and North Royalton) that the veteran teams led by Bryce Vecchio and Devin Reese had taken on.

But Ivory has clearly turned the corner.

“He's been double digits for the last two weeks or three weeks and his scoring average is going up because of that,” Marcini said. “He's making the right plays. He's passing it when he needs to pass it, which wasn't always the case early on.”

Charles Ivory a versatile talent at the point

As the season has rolled along, Ivory’s subtle talents have come to the fore.

For one, on offense, he’s surprisingly strong in the paint for a small sophomore guard.

“He's got that nice little turnaround,” Marcini said. “He's got that nice soft touch that he can finish in front, side of the rim, he's got the drop step, so it's been fun to see his progression throughout the year.”

On Friday, Ivory repeatedly tore into the paint, then showed a deft ability to hesitate, get his defender in the air and finish under his defender or around his defender.

“The coaches kind of showed me the move at first,” Ivory said. “[They] said, ‘Try it out,’ and then I saw [senior] Brevyn [Nobles], my teammate, doing it more and then I kind of just started using it and it was working.”

Ivory has also shown an uncanny ability to block shots on the defensive end, again surprising for a guard his size.

“He's so long, he's actually like our leading shot-blocker,” Marcini said. “Normally, he gets one or two shots. Like his arms are just so long that he can.”

The game starts to slow down for Charles Ivory

Early in the season, Ivory’s immense skill-set was obvious but he was seemingly playing too fast.

The flashes were there.

The consistency and efficiency were not.

Marcini’s advice to his sophomore guard was simple.

“Just jump stop, get to your spot. If they back off, shoot it. If not, get to the rim.”

On Friday against the Falcons, Ivory did a little bit of both.

With a minute and change remaining in the first quarter, the sophomore barreled into the paint, came to a jump stop and then banked home his shot.

Roughly a minute into the second stanza, he swiped the ball from Field near the timeline and took off down the court. His defender caught up with him, but Ivory surged into the paint, planted, then spun around his defender for the savvy fast-break finish.

After showing off his driving skills early, Ivory ripped a 3-pointer midway through the second quarter, then added a nifty pull-up in the third.

“His outside shots are coming along a lot better,” Marcini said. “He's been knocking down one or two of those a game. He's hitting that 15-footer. It's all under control, where you know in the beginning of the year he was coming down and just throwing stuff up.”

Ivory’s growth, of course, is the Rockets’ growth.

All around him, Streetsboro’s bright, young sophomore class is figuring it out, whether its sharpshooter Jack Batten learning to drive more as opposing teams have face-guarded him and tried to take away his shot or Jackson Gula becoming a force on the boards and his drives.

“The big thing about those sophomores is they're so smart,” Marcini said. “They're just taking everything in and they're getting better. They're accepting coaching and running and taking off with it. We're expecting big things out of them.”