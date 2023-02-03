ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskingum County, OH

Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AITfy_0kbD6aou00

61 Leslie Barth to Shield Properties LLC, 827 Pershing Road, Zanesville, $50,610.50

62 Barbara Spiker (Brooks) to Aaron Pitcock, 3411 Southward Circle, Zanesville, $149,000

63 Enlighten LLC to Wendell Enterprise LLC, 885 Brighton Blvd., Zanesville, $110,000

64 Raymond Orr to LARKCAR LLC, 68 Basin St., Frazeysburg, $237,500

65 Ruth Osborne to Earl Goldsmith Jr., 2815 S. Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville, $100,000

66 Shield Properties LLC to Isaac Pepper, 827 Pershing Road, Zanesville, $60,000

67 Barbara Harper (Collins) to Russell and Bonnie Doyle, 908 Merrick Ave., Zanesville, $42,500

Jan. 19

68 Linda and Allen Mayle to Megan Howard, 354 Cliffwood Ave., Zanesville, $300,000

69 Candace Warmke and Paulo Da Silva to Smile More Rentals LLC, Lot 20, Duncan Falls, Water Street, Duncan Falls $20,000

70 Rusty Myers to Eryn Milatovich, 2199 East Pike, Zanesville, $100,000

71 Jessica Smith (Johnson) to Dalton Eck, 2075 Three Towers Road, Chandlersville, $240,000

72 Donald Stewart to James and Stacie Dunn, 322 Fishers Lane, Zanesville, $27,800

Jan. 20

73 Susan Heinzman to Erica and Matthew Adkins, 58 South Liberty St., New Concord, $143,000

74 Royce Coates to Edmund Romine, 518 Wayne Ave., Zanesville, $30,000

75 Plaskolite LLC to Arnold Polymer (Multi) LP, 1175 5 B's Drive, Zanesville, $16,226,514

76 Chris Mitchell to Cubby Jarrett, 5610 Limestone Valley Road, Zanesville, $6,000

77 Jeremy Moore to Cooper Ridge Homes LLC, 2660 Ridge Road, Zanesville, $123,000

78 CRI Homes LLC to CPS Realty LLC, 1345 Eastman St., Zanesville, $100,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

Jan. 17

E64 Malinda Caplinger to Shelter Investments Ltd., 1410 Wheeling Ave., Zanesville

E65 Shelter Investments Ltd. to Malinda Caplinger, 6000 Sealover Hollow Road, Philo

E66 Fortis Domum Ltd. to Jaci Moorehead, 2685 S. Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville

E67 Steven and Marsha Parmiter to Steven and Marsha Parmiter, 6529 Welsh Road, Nashport

E68 Donald Fluharty to Sharon Lantz, 93 Chaney St., Roseville

E69 Donald Fluharty to Sharon Lantz, 10755 Elks Run Road, Roseville

E70 Donald Fluharty to Sharon Lantz, 2.0 acres, Elks Run Road, Roseville

E71 Donald Fluharty to Sharon Lantz, 1.0 acre, 10755 Elks Run Road, Roseville

Jan. 18

E72 Eugene Wyrick to Cindy Andrews, 9305 Hidden Springs Road, Hopewell

E73 Anita Russell to Troy and Jamie Gussler, 4600 Murphy Hill Road, Zanesville

E74 Cindy Andrews to Cindy and Jay Andrews, 9305 Hidden Springs Road, Hopewell

E75 Tracy Beale Sr. to Victoria Beale, 5780 Poplar Drive, Nashport

E76 Jay Abele to Jay and Brenda Abele, 50.95, 21.947, 16.509 acres, Cutler Lake Road, Blue Rock

E77 Jamm Storage LLC to Mel Rose Investments LLC, 3930 Dillon Falls Road, Zanesville

E78 Christina Delancey to Anita Clark and Trisha Steel, 2437 Dresden Road, Zanesville

E79 Starley Kinnan to Charles and Elden Kinnan, 64 Juanita Drive, Zanesville

E80 Gerald and Patricia A. Clossman to Gerald and Patricia Clossman, 5955 Foxfire Drive, Zanesville

E81 Bradley Stubbs to Equity Ventures of SEO LLC, Eight miscellaneous parcels, Cambridge Avenue, Zanesville, et. al.

Jan. 19

E82 Michael Faticka to 727 Fairmont LLC, 727 Fairmont Ave., Zanesville

E83 John Pittman to John Pittman and Thomas McGrath III, 227 Adams St., Zanesville

E84 Matthew Weaver to Matthew and Brittany Weaver, 4407 Murphy Hill Road, Zanesville

E85 Katherine Brown to Shawn and Katherine Brown, 6205 Rose Hill Road, Roseville

E86 William Jerles Jr. to James Jerles, 3345 Mahon Road, Zanesville

Jan. 20

E87 Hobart Drake to Hobart and Dee Drake, 675 State St., Zanesville

E88 Donald Fluharty to Sharon Lantz, 96 Summit St. Rear, Roseville

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Ground search for Gretchen Fleming takes place at Mountwood Park

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We initially called for three hundred. Just for concerns of the safety of the searchers,” says Parkersburg Police chief, Matt Board. “But we were able to facilitate enough group leaders through the help of the community with that as well and covering a few areas as well. So, it was tremendous.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
Kristen Walters

Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open

A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men dead in south Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a crash on State Route 104 near Alum Creek Drive Saturday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. when a Toyota Camry, driven by Aden Dagane, was believed to be going in the wrong direction on the off-ramp of SR-104 and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him

An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent

CHAUNCEY, OH (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged recent drug activity and multiple theft crimes. Detectives found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and proof of drug trafficking, according to deputies.
CHAUNCEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police investigate severely injured girl, 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 2-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest and suffering from suspicious injuries. Officers responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. for a suspicious injury/possible child neglect call. Doctors said the girl has visible injuries and is not expected to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville Man Faces Life in Prison

A Zanesville man faces life in prison. The Muskingum County Prosecutor said a 52-year-old Zanesville man faces life in prison for raping a toddler and possessing thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. James McCormick plead guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

This Is Your Winter Skunk And Coyote Warning

It might not be on the top of your list of winter season concerns, but there are many reasons what a degree of awareness could come in handy in dealing with local wildlife. To that end, Westerville Animal Control Officer Mary Dembiec has reminded residents that they are in the midst of an active season for coyotes and skunk activity. Other Delaware County locations would be wise to pay heed to these words and suggestions.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WTAP

Two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio. Ohio State Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it. Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Linden mural controversy after tenant says design is wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mural painted on the side of a Linden building is causing backlash on social media among community members. The mural is part of the Linden Murals of Empowerment program at Ohio State University, created by local artists with help from Columbus City Schools students. The mural sits on the side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOV 9

Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
OHIO STATE
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy