UNI women's basketball blows out Indiana State 91-51
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The Panthers extended their win streak to three games in a 91-51 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores. Everyone was firing on all cylinders for UNI as the entire Panther lineup saw the floor in their beat down of Indiana State. Four players reached double-digit scoring while junior forward Rachael Heittola had her best game in a UNI uniform. Heittola matched a career-high three treys near the end of the third quarter for a 14-point game.
UNI men's basketball: Panthers struggle to slow Bradley in home loss
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI jumped out to a quick start to open the second half, but was unable to cool off a hot shooting Bradley team as the Panthers fell to the Braves, 77-69 on Saturday afternoon inside the McLeod Center. The Panthers and Braves traded shots early before...
UNI swimmers roll at Coyote Invite with six first place finishes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. --- UNI swimmers clinched first place in 6 events with a pair of top-three diving performances as the Panther swimming and diving team took to the road for the Coyote Invite in Sioux Falls, and the Omaha Diving Invite in Nebraska. In the 200-yard medley relay, the...
UNI track & field: Santi and Wedewer top the podium at Nebraska, Wartburg
LINCOLN, Neb. — UNI track and field made multiple stops around the midwest this weekend as the Panthers competed at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational in Nebraska, while also sending athletes to Wartburg's Indoor Select Meet and the Iowa State Classic. Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational - Lincoln, NE. For...
Celebrating Black History Month 2023: Adrien Harraway
From the moment he stepped on the UNI campus as a prospective student in the late 1990s, Adrien Harraway knew he had found the right fit. A former Panther football player, Harraway turned his passion for sports into a career as an athletic administrator, and now as a leader for one of college sports' biggest professional organizations and scholarship opportunities.
Panther wrestling outlast Mountaineers in road dual
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — UNI wrestling capped a solid weekend of competition on the mat on Sunday afternoon as the Panthers picked up a 20-12 dual win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road in Big 12 competition. The Panthers are now 7-0 all-time in duals against West Virginia, and 4-0 under head coach Doug Schwab.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
$160K 'up in the air' after Carl Sandburg College mailed check to wrong person
GALESBURG — Over $160,000 was reported stolen from Carl Sandburg College after staff discovered someone had impersonated an employee of the construction company renovating the school’s campus. Aaron Frey, public relations specialist for Carl Sandburg College, confirmed that $163,911 was withdrawn from a bank account tied to the...
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sam Kinison
Technically this should be called, “Meanwhile, Back In East Peoria’s Past,” because the subject of this week’s backward glancing post, Sam Kinison grew up in East Peoria. But Kinison usually just said he was from Peoria. Kinison’s father was a preacher and they moved to East...
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Illinois Is Hiding In This Tiny Park
At only 298 acres, Buffalo Rock State Park is only a fraction of the size of the state’s larger parks, but it’s home to one of the most incredible natural wonders in Illinois. So, lace up your hiking boots, and let’s hit the trail. Visit the park’s...
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
No injuries, dog rescued in Saturday fire
No injuries were reported, but a dog had to be rescued after a garage fire spread to a nearby home in Galesburg yesterday. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1000 block of E. Dayton Street on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 […]
Man arrested after shot fired early Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man face a criminal charge after a report of a shot being fired early Sunday. Peoria Police say they were sent to Leroy and Albany in Central Peoria just before 1:00 a.m. for a shots fired call, but later learned the shot came from a home at Stanley and Albany.
