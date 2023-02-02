ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

unipanthers.com

UNI women's basketball blows out Indiana State 91-51

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The Panthers extended their win streak to three games in a 91-51 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores. Everyone was firing on all cylinders for UNI as the entire Panther lineup saw the floor in their beat down of Indiana State. Four players reached double-digit scoring while junior forward Rachael Heittola had her best game in a UNI uniform. Heittola matched a career-high three treys near the end of the third quarter for a 14-point game.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

UNI swimmers roll at Coyote Invite with six first place finishes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. --- UNI swimmers clinched first place in 6 events with a pair of top-three diving performances as the Panther swimming and diving team took to the road for the Coyote Invite in Sioux Falls, and the Omaha Diving Invite in Nebraska. In the 200-yard medley relay, the...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

UNI track & field: Santi and Wedewer top the podium at Nebraska, Wartburg

LINCOLN, Neb. — UNI track and field made multiple stops around the midwest this weekend as the Panthers competed at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational in Nebraska, while also sending athletes to Wartburg's Indoor Select Meet and the Iowa State Classic. Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational - Lincoln, NE. For...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

Celebrating Black History Month 2023: Adrien Harraway

From the moment he stepped on the UNI campus as a prospective student in the late 1990s, Adrien Harraway knew he had found the right fit. A former Panther football player, Harraway turned his passion for sports into a career as an athletic administrator, and now as a leader for one of college sports' biggest professional organizations and scholarship opportunities.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

Panther wrestling outlast Mountaineers in road dual

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — UNI wrestling capped a solid weekend of competition on the mat on Sunday afternoon as the Panthers picked up a 20-12 dual win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road in Big 12 competition. The Panthers are now 7-0 all-time in duals against West Virginia, and 4-0 under head coach Doug Schwab.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

$160K 'up in the air' after Carl Sandburg College mailed check to wrong person

GALESBURG — Over $160,000 was reported stolen from Carl Sandburg College after staff discovered someone had impersonated an employee of the construction company renovating the school’s campus. Aaron Frey, public relations specialist for Carl Sandburg College, confirmed that $163,911 was withdrawn from a bank account tied to the...
GALESBURG, IL
wznd.com

ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
PEORIA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ILLINOIS STATE
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sam Kinison

Technically this should be called, “Meanwhile, Back In East Peoria’s Past,” because the subject of this week’s backward glancing post, Sam Kinison grew up in East Peoria. But Kinison usually just said he was from Peoria. Kinison’s father was a preacher and they moved to East...
EAST PEORIA, IL
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois

Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

No injuries, dog rescued in Saturday fire

No injuries were reported, but a dog had to be rescued after a garage fire spread to a nearby home in Galesburg yesterday. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1000 block of E. Dayton Street on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 […]
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested after shot fired early Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man face a criminal charge after a report of a shot being fired early Sunday. Peoria Police say they were sent to Leroy and Albany in Central Peoria just before 1:00 a.m. for a shots fired call, but later learned the shot came from a home at Stanley and Albany.
PEORIA, IL

