New Lexington, OH

Legacy Set: Kellogg, Spicer sparked New Lex revival

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
 3 days ago

NEW LEXINGTON — Coach Jay Chadwell put it simply — Aubri Spicer and Kim Kellogg "made basketball exciting" at New Lexington.

Expectations surrounded the two when they stepped onto the floor as freshmen, and the fervor remains four years later as the tandem was honored on Senior Night at The Jungle.

In fitting fashion, Spicer kicked out to Kellogg for a 3 to open the scoring in New Lexington's 67-20 rout of Maysville in Wednesday's Muskingum Valley League crossover.

"I invited the high school and middle school players to one of my first open gyms. That was the first time I saw them, and you could see why the expectations were high," Chadwell recalled. "You could see the storm coming with their talent, and you knew the program was in good hands."

The duo had another stellar night. Spicer scored eight of her team-high 18 in the second quarter and Kim Kellogg collected 12 of her 14 in the first half, which included two 3s, as New Lex clinched at least a share of its third straight MVL Small School Division crown.

Yet, the connection between the two was not immediate. Spicer transferred from St. Rose to New Lexington Elementary in fifth grade, and the introduction between the long-time friends was a memorable one.

"It was my first experience in public school. This girl next to me in English kept peaking over her book at me," Spicer recalled their first meeting. "We started playing basketball together that year, and we've been on the same teams, even in AAU, ever since. We have a mutual respect for each other and push each other to be better."

The memory is one both laugh at now. It was also a sign of a strong relationship on and off the court. Their ability to mesh their games is among the reasons the duo has thrived, noted Kellogg.

"We're best friends, and it's why we're really good teammates," she said. "We have a natural instinct for the game and understand how each other plays. Our games compliment each other well."

Witnessing their growth has impressed Chadwell. The two have always had the talent, but watching them develop into leaders has made them special. They followed the footsteps of former teammates, Emma Abrams and Lydia Stephens, and now set the tone for the roster.

"Being a leader wasn't a position they had to take on right away, but they have taken to it," he said. "That speaks a lot about them, not only as players, but as people. They had some bumps in the road, but they have stepped up and shown the underclassmen how to approach everything. They've been vocal leaders and set an example. It's been an ideal situation for the program."

Their example also includes a unique work ethic that has lauded accolades for both. The latest came last Saturday when Spicer became the school's all-time leading scorer in a win at Meadowbrook.

She surpassed the mark of 1,505 points set by Ann Mooney, a member of the 1985 state runner-up squad.

"Lydia and Emma were our super seniors, and we wanted to pass on what we learned from them," Spicer said. "They played with heart, and that is something I've carried into my game. We pay them back by passing the knowledge they gave us to the younger players. We want to show them how rewarding the hard work and dedication can be."

Both also credited Chadwell for making their four seasons an enjoyable experience. They helped him notch his 100th career win on Wednesday, and his contributions to their games will not be forgotten.

"He brings fun to the game," Spicer said. "That can be rare at this level, but it brought us closer together."

"We played in a lot of summer shootouts, and it helped develop chemistry," Kellogg added. "He wanted us to have fun so he didn't add pressure to those games. He wanted us to take in the experience, and it has helped us in tough game situations."

There is unfinished work for the seniors. The first was to defend their MVL Small School title, which was partially achieved on Wednesday. The Panthers can win the division outright by defeating John Glenn on Saturday.

More history is on the seniors' minds. The Panthers want to reach the state tournament, and it would begin with another sectional title. A potential district final showdown with rival Sheridan is a possibility, and the Panthers want another chance at Proctorville Fairland, which knocked them out of last year's tournament, in the regional tournament.

No matter what results ensue, the two have left their mark on a program and a community. Seeing that positive energy is a source of pride for Spicer and Kellogg.

"When we were younger, there was no excitement about the high school girls teams," Kellogg said. "Now, the young kids come up to us and want a picture taken with them. It means a lot for us to get that kind of attention."

Their contributions go beyond the scorebook, and it's recognition they have rightfully earned, noted Chadwell.

"When I got here, the program was coming off a 1-22 season. We were in a tough spot," he said. "Now, there's excitement among the youth. You can see what they have meant to the program by the community support we receive at each home game.

"The goal of many athletes is to leave a program in a better spot than they found it," he added. "They've definitely done it. Their legacy isn't quite finished, but it's one that won't be forgotten."

Chloe Dick and Abby Wilson added 11 each for New Lex, which led 19-6 through one quarter and 40-14 at the half, while Bella Van Wey scored 10 to lead Maysville.

bhannahs@zanesvilletimesrecorder.com; @brandonhannahs

