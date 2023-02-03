Effective: 2023-02-06 09:26:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-07 09:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satilla River At Atkinson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood. At 14.0 feet, River Rock Road begins to experience flooding across the road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EST Monday was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 13.5 feet. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO