Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent CrimePSki17Florida State
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Comments / 0