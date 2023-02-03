Digital Yuan is considered a centralized currency owned by China. China has created the digital Yuan to set a tough competition for dollars and to facilitate the payment system in international transfers. Also, Yuan Pay Group China started working on the digital Yuan in 2013. It has been a short period since China developed it entirely and started its areal word trials in some major cities. It is nothing more than cash converted into digital currency and facilitating Chinese citizens to make transfers domestically and internationally. With the invention of the digital Yuan, the Chinese government is facilitating its citizens to move funds anonymously up to a certain amount. Also, the citizens of China can transfer funds through Yuan Pay App quickly and cost-efficiently to multinationals.

