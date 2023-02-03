ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

Benefits of Digital Yuan in the International Market

Digital Yuan is considered a centralized currency owned by China. China has created the digital Yuan to set a tough competition for dollars and to facilitate the payment system in international transfers. Also, Yuan Pay Group China started working on the digital Yuan in 2013. It has been a short period since China developed it entirely and started its areal word trials in some major cities. It is nothing more than cash converted into digital currency and facilitating Chinese citizens to make transfers domestically and internationally. With the invention of the digital Yuan, the Chinese government is facilitating its citizens to move funds anonymously up to a certain amount. Also, the citizens of China can transfer funds through Yuan Pay App quickly and cost-efficiently to multinationals.
blockchain.news

Australia's Government is Bolstering Its Market Regulator's Digital Asset

As part of its "multi-stage strategy" to cracking down on cryptocurrencies and ensuring that crypto companies provide accurate risk disclosures, the Australian government is increasing the size of the digital asset team that works under its market regulator. The new restrictions are intended to safeguard consumers who are dealing with...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast

A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
CoinDesk

Hong Kong Regulator Wants to Beef Up Its Staff Covering Virtual Assets

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) wants to expand the team handling virtual assets as the cityseeks to become a crypto hub. In its budget report for 2023-24 to the jurisdiction's Legislative Council,...
TEXAS STATE
blockchain.news

U.K. Central Bank and Treasury Believe Digital Pound is Needed

According to a story that was published by the Daily Telegraph on February 4, the Bank of England (BoE) and His Majesty's Treasury feel that it is possible that the United Kingdom will need to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by the year 2030. According to a source...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dip: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Being 'Content' At $23K Level As 'Good News'

Major cryptocurrencies dipped on Sunday evening, as the market capitalization fell 2% to $1.07 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, dipped below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,634, down 1.94% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was down 2.61% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price up to $0.092.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Now Setting Up for Major Impulse Shift As Multiple Indicators Align

A closely followed crypto analyst says that several indicators are all lining up to suggest that Bitcoin (BTC) is now ready to launch into a new chapter. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 406,000 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin follows global cycles of dollar liquidity, which he portrays with a chart that pits Chinese ten year bonds (CN10Y) against the US dollar index (DXY).
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum breaks into $1,700 range briefly as traders scramble for profit

2 February saw ETH hit $1,713 for the first time in four months. The inflow of ETH into exchanges exceeds the outflow signifying sell pressure. Ethereum [ETH] experienced a price increase before the close of the trading session on 2 February, bringing it to its highest level in more than four months. How did traders respond to it, and how might their responses impact the future price of ETH?
bitcoinist.com

Indonesia To Launch National Crypto Exchange By June 2023

The Indonesia crypto exchange that was to launch by the end of 2022 will now go live in June. Zulkifli Hasan, the Indonesian trade minister, announced it during the opening ceremony for Crypto Literacy Month on February 2 in Jakarta. Hasan noted that the government is reviewing companies to select those that meet the criteria for joining the national exchange.

Comments / 0

Community Policy