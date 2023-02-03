ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Related
okcfox.com

Overnight fire kills multiple pets in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews responded to an overnight fire in southeast Oklahoma City on Sunday morning. Reports say a house caught fire near southeast Grand Blvd and south High Avenue. Officials say the owner was taken to the hospital with no injuries. Two dogs and three cats were...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Injured In Logan County Rollover Crash

One person is in the hospital after a crash that happened at around 12:30 a.m. Monday on southbound I-35 in Guthrie. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Bradley R. Hocker, 24, fell asleep and departed the roadway to the right, striking an embankment causing Hoccker's vehicle to roll over. OHP said...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Armed Robbery Suspect Barricaded Inside Motel Room, OCPD Said

An armed robbery suspect barricaded himself inside a room at a southwest Oklahoma City motel on Saturday, police said. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the robbery happened near the Interstate 35 service road and Southwest 29th Street. When police arrived at the scene, a man had barricaded himself...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Texas Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested Texas murder suspect Bryan Avila near south Oklahoma City. Avila was arrested near southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue, according to police. The crime took place on Friday and is under investigation by the City of Denton Police Department, officers said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKCPD Release Body Camera Video Of Man Arrested For Bicycle Violation, Later Died In Custody

A man awaiting transfer to the Garfield County jail died last Friday from apparent suicide while in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma City police arrested Isiah Mitchell, 26, on a bicycle violation and a nearly seven year-old warrant out of Garfield County. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Friday, along with the dash camera video.
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home

A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Conditions present challenges for crews battling fire at OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews had issues battling a fire that sparked Monday morning at a home in northeast Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a single-story home in the 8800 block of Henley Avenue, near North Bryant Avenue between East Britton Road and East Wilshire Boulevard. Authorities said that when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of the room from a back bedroom and smoke was pouring out of the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Mobile meth lab discovered during traffic stop

Officers say they found a mobile meth lab in Wilson. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student. Officials...
