FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Overnight fire kills multiple pets in southeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews responded to an overnight fire in southeast Oklahoma City on Sunday morning. Reports say a house caught fire near southeast Grand Blvd and south High Avenue. Officials say the owner was taken to the hospital with no injuries. Two dogs and three cats were...
News On 6
1 Injured In Logan County Rollover Crash
One person is in the hospital after a crash that happened at around 12:30 a.m. Monday on southbound I-35 in Guthrie. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Bradley R. Hocker, 24, fell asleep and departed the roadway to the right, striking an embankment causing Hoccker's vehicle to roll over. OHP said...
News On 6
Dumpster Full Of Firearms Found At Midwest City Business, Authorities Investigating
The federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is investigating a dumpster full of guns at a business in Midwest City. ATF agents said the weapons found at International Firearm Corporation were cut but still functional. A federal search warrant filed in an Oklahoma City court said a person with...
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
News On 6
Armed Robbery Suspect Barricaded Inside Motel Room, OCPD Said
An armed robbery suspect barricaded himself inside a room at a southwest Oklahoma City motel on Saturday, police said. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the robbery happened near the Interstate 35 service road and Southwest 29th Street. When police arrived at the scene, a man had barricaded himself...
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To Stove Fire At Oklahoma City Apartments, No Injuries Reported
A stove fire at a south OKC apartment complex forced fire crews to respond Sunday afternoon. The Oklahoma City Fire Department was seen outside the apartments off I-240 near SW 74th St. just before 3 p.m. Authorities said food on the stove resulted in a fire that the crews were...
News On 6
OKC City Leaders Creating Plan To Prevent Deadly, Serious Crashes In Metro
Oklahoma City leaders are creating a plan to prevent deadly or serious crashes in the Oklahoma City metro. They said between 2016 and 2020 there were 420 deadly crashes in our state, ranking Oklahoma the fourth highest in the nation. City officials said they are working on an $800,000 plan,...
News On 6
Texas Murder Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested Texas murder suspect Bryan Avila near south Oklahoma City. Avila was arrested near southeast 44th Street and South High Avenue, according to police. The crime took place on Friday and is under investigation by the City of Denton Police Department, officers said.
OKC Police release body, dash camera footage for arrest of inmate who died in the Oklahoma County jail days later
The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body and dash camera footage of the arrest of Isiah Mitchell, who authorities say died of an apparent suicide in the Oklahoma County Detention Center three days later.
Texas fugitive accused of murder arrested in South Oklahoma City
Saturday, a fugitive was found in the Oklahoma City metro accused of murder. Oklahoma City Police and the United States Marshals Service arrested the murder suspect from Denton, Texas in South Oklahoma City Saturday morning.
OKCPD: Texas murder suspect arrested
The Oklahoma Police Department say with the assistance from the @USMarshalsHQ and @DENTONPD the alleged murder suspect Bryan Riojas Avila has been arrested.
News On 6
OKCPD Release Body Camera Video Of Man Arrested For Bicycle Violation, Later Died In Custody
A man awaiting transfer to the Garfield County jail died last Friday from apparent suicide while in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Oklahoma City police arrested Isiah Mitchell, 26, on a bicycle violation and a nearly seven year-old warrant out of Garfield County. Police released the officer’s body camera footage on Friday, along with the dash camera video.
news9.com
Drug Bust After Oklahoma Man Invites Deputies Into Home
A Cleveland County man is arrested for theft after he invited deputies into his home. Deputies said he tried to prove his innocence, but now he's in a lot of trouble. The deputies went to Carl Lancaster's home in search of his wanted friend, he let them in to prove that friend wasn't there. Deputies instead saw three guns in plain view, illegal for a person with previous felony convictions.
KOCO
Conditions present challenges for crews battling fire at OKC home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews had issues battling a fire that sparked Monday morning at a home in northeast Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a single-story home in the 8800 block of Henley Avenue, near North Bryant Avenue between East Britton Road and East Wilshire Boulevard. Authorities said that when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting out of the room from a back bedroom and smoke was pouring out of the home.
Norman mail carrier becomes victim of attempted robbery
The Norman Police Department says a mail carrier has become a victim of a crime.
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
KOCO
Scammer targets 87-year-old woman by saying her grandson was in trouble
OKLAHOMA CITY — A scammer targeted an 87-year-old woman who was told her grandson was in trouble and needed $12,000. Oklahoma City police shared a photo of the suspect, which was snapped by the family. Before the woman handed over the money, her family heard about it and was able to stop the scam.
FBI, OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting at River Bend Casino
WYANDOTTE, Kan. (KOAM) - The FBI Oklahoma City office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting at the River Bend Casino.
KOCO
OTA: State transportation official received threats over turnpike plan through Cleveland County
OKLAHOMA CITY — The passionate debate over a planned turnpike in Cleveland County has taken a dark turn after an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority official said they are being threatened with physical harm. Jessica Brown, the spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet, said there have been threats of physical bodily...
KFOR
Mobile meth lab discovered during traffic stop
Officers say they found a mobile meth lab in Wilson. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value …. OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex …. Mustang teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student. Officials...
