Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures
ISTANBUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
KELOLAND TV
Iran acknowledges ‘tens of thousands’ detained in protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree...
KELOLAND TV
Concern rises for lives of 2 Thai activists on hunger strike
BANGKOK (AP) — Concerns about the condition of two hunger strikers in Thailand seeking political and judicial reforms heightened Monday after the hospital where the two women are being kept urgently summoned their parents. Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon, 21, and Orawan “Bam” Phuphong, 23, have been on hunger strike since...
KELOLAND TV
Mali orders UN human rights official to leave the country
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s government has ordered the U.N. peacekeeping mission’s human rights chief to leave the country by Tuesday, declaring him persona non grata in the latest sign of tensions between Mali’s leaders and the international community. A government statement Sunday criticized Guillaume Ngefa-Atondoko...
