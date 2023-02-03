ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KELOLAND TV

Iran acknowledges ‘tens of thousands’ detained in protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree...
KELOLAND TV

Concern rises for lives of 2 Thai activists on hunger strike

BANGKOK (AP) — Concerns about the condition of two hunger strikers in Thailand seeking political and judicial reforms heightened Monday after the hospital where the two women are being kept urgently summoned their parents. Tantawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon, 21, and Orawan “Bam” Phuphong, 23, have been on hunger strike since...
KELOLAND TV

Mali orders UN human rights official to leave the country

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s government has ordered the U.N. peacekeeping mission’s human rights chief to leave the country by Tuesday, declaring him persona non grata in the latest sign of tensions between Mali’s leaders and the international community. A government statement Sunday criticized Guillaume Ngefa-Atondoko...

