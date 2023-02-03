Read full article on original website
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Chase Elliott Directly Addresses Fans Who Give Him Hell for Being a Boring Driver
Chase Elliott is his father’s son. Like his dad, Bill, he’s achieved the highest level of success in NASCAR, winning the Cup Series title in 2020 (Bill won in 1988). The 27-year-old, also like his dad, has had a stranglehold on the sport’s most popular driver award, taking home the trophy five years in a row.
Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?
“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
Sporting News
Bubba Wallace reacts to getting 'dumped' by Austin Dillon late in Clash at the Coliseum
Bubba Wallace and Austin Dillon brought the fireworks to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night. The duo found themselves jostling for position often during NASCAR's preseason Clash at the Coliseum, routinely going back and forth at the front of the pack. With just 10 laps to go, Dillon and...
Kyle Busch Reflects on First Race With Richard Childress Racing, New Teammate After The Clash
One race down, and a whole lot more to go. Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon finished in a strong third... The post Kyle Busch Reflects on First Race With Richard Childress Racing, New Teammate After The Clash appeared first on Outsider.
Ross Chastain Has Epic Response to NASCAR Making His Move a Penalty
Nobody will ever “send it” quite like Ross Chastain ever again. NASCAR recently banned the driver’s epic “Hail Melon” move at Martinsville, much to the dismay of race fans. Chastain, though, is taking it in stride. Chastain rode the wall and, quite literally, put the...
ng-sportingnews.com
NASCAR Clash 2023 start time, TV schedule, live stream, format for Coliseum exhibition race
After a frigid winter, the NASCAR Cup Series is back. And it's opening its newest campaign with a little California love. The Clash, the annual event that marks the start of race season, will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. There are certainly worse places for drivers, crews and fans to be in early February.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Autoweek.com
Stewart-Haas Racing Finds NASCAR Diamond in the Rough in Ryan Preece
Former JTG-Daugherty Racing driver Ryan Preece was able to hold on for an impressive seventh-place finish in his debut for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Busch Light Clash. “I’m hoping that we can use this as a good start, go to the (Daytona) 500 and win that one and get ourselves in the Playoffs,” Preece said. “And then try to win some more.
Ross Chastain Has Incredible Reaction To NASCAR's Latest Ban
Earlier this week, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use wall to gain speed at any and all tracks this season. Ross Chastain benefited from this move during the Martinsville Cup ...
Autoweek.com
How NASCAR Built an Asphalt Race Track in the L.A. Coliseum (Again!)
Work on this year’s track on the floor of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum started Dec. 15 and went on “round the clock” (with a holiday break) until paving began Jan. 4. First, crews layed down 130,000 square feet of plastic sheeting known as Visqueen on top...
NBC Sports
NASCAR will not race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024
LOS ANGELES — Auto Club Speedway will not host a NASCAR race next year because of plans to convert the 2-mile speedway into a short track. It will mark only the second time the Cup Series has not raced at the Southern California track since first competing there in 1997. Cup did not race at the track in 2021 because of the pandemic.
ringsidenews.com
The Judgment Day Involved In Brawl At NASCAR Race
Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s never-ending rivalry took a new turn on Thursday night. It’s only a matter of time before the father and son face each other 1-on-1 in a WWE ring. Ahead of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions rose to new heights as The Judgment Day sparked a brawl with several babyface Superstars on the NASCAR racing track.
tvinsider.com
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
WATCH: Gwen Stefani Embarrasses Clint Bowyer With ‘Wasted’ Bonfire Story Live on Air
Tonight is all about ringing in the NASCAR season and having a great time in Los Angeles. The stars are out and that includes Gwen Stefani. As the pop star and wife of country singer Blake Shelton got up in the FOX booth, she spilled the beans on Clint Bowyer.
Popculture
NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2023 Busch Light Clash
NASCAR is back for the 2023 season. While the season doesn't officially start until later this month, the drivers are back together for an exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 2023 Busch Light Clash will start tonight, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and air on Fox.
NASCAR: Predicting if Martin Truex Jr. retires after the 2023 season
Will Martin Truex Jr. retire after the 2023 NASCAR season? A final prediction has been made with potential replacements if he does hang it up.
AJ Allmendinger Delivers the Season’s First Message and Reveals Surprising News
AJ Allmendinger showed a bit of temper but revealed something about Stewart-Haas Racing through his run-in with Chase Briscoe. The post AJ Allmendinger Delivers the Season’s First Message and Reveals Surprising News appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WATCH: Kevin Harvick Edges Out Chase Elliott For Spot in Busch Light Clash Final
The Busch Light Clash is bumping and grinding in these heats. Heat 2 was rowdy as Kevin Harvick edged past Chase Elliott. It was a classic case of The Closer doing what he does best. This quarter-mile track lends itself to bumping and aggressive driving. The top five in each...
CBS Sports
2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds, predictions, start time: Model releases surprising picks for NASCAR at L.A.
For the second year in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series will open its season in Los Angeles. The 2023 Clash at the Coliseum takes place on Sunday and will consist of seven races. There are four heats, followed by two last-chance qualifiers, before the feature NASCAR at the Coliseum 2023 race with 27 drivers. While this is a non-points event, it serves as a warmup to the 2023 Daytona 500 in two weeks. Defending Busch Clash champion and Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, is among four drivers listed as 8-1 in the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds Caesars Sportsbook. Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson are 8-1, while nine drivers have 12-1 NASCAR odds or shorter. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the 23-car, 150-lap feature race at 8 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.
Kevin Harvick Tips His Hand on His Busch Light Clash Strategy With His Frank Reaction To Last Year’s Race
The Kevin Harvick farewell tour starts Sunday with the shortest, slowest race of the NASCAR season. The Busch Light Clash won’t count in the Cup Series standings, but that doesn’t make it any less fun for Harvick, who’ll retire at the end of the season. In fact,...
