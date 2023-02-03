ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportscasting

Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?

“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
Autoweek.com

Stewart-Haas Racing Finds NASCAR Diamond in the Rough in Ryan Preece

Former JTG-Daugherty Racing driver Ryan Preece was able to hold on for an impressive seventh-place finish in his debut for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Busch Light Clash. “I’m hoping that we can use this as a good start, go to the (Daytona) 500 and win that one and get ourselves in the Playoffs,” Preece said. “And then try to win some more.
NBC Sports

NASCAR will not race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024

LOS ANGELES — Auto Club Speedway will not host a NASCAR race next year because of plans to convert the 2-mile speedway into a short track. It will mark only the second time the Cup Series has not raced at the Southern California track since first competing there in 1997. Cup did not race at the track in 2021 because of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ringsidenews.com

The Judgment Day Involved In Brawl At NASCAR Race

Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s never-ending rivalry took a new turn on Thursday night. It’s only a matter of time before the father and son face each other 1-on-1 in a WWE ring. Ahead of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions rose to new heights as The Judgment Day sparked a brawl with several babyface Superstars on the NASCAR racing track.
tvinsider.com

2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports

Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
CBS Sports

2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds, predictions, start time: Model releases surprising picks for NASCAR at L.A.

For the second year in a row, the NASCAR Cup Series will open its season in Los Angeles. The 2023 Clash at the Coliseum takes place on Sunday and will consist of seven races. There are four heats, followed by two last-chance qualifiers, before the feature NASCAR at the Coliseum 2023 race with 27 drivers. While this is a non-points event, it serves as a warmup to the 2023 Daytona 500 in two weeks. Defending Busch Clash champion and Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, is among four drivers listed as 8-1 in the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum odds Caesars Sportsbook. Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson are 8-1, while nine drivers have 12-1 NASCAR odds or shorter. The green flag is scheduled to drop on the 23-car, 150-lap feature race at 8 p.m. ET. Before scouring the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum starting lineup and making any 2023 NASCAR at the Coliseum predictions, be sure to see the latest 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy