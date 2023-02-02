Read full article on original website
Cal Poly, UC Davis, UCSB Win in California Conference
The California Conference had a busy weekend with conference leaders Saint Mary's off on tour. Cal Poly made a move, improving to 2-1 with a 52-26 defeat of Santa Clara. Led by solid work from center Coby Baker, prop Quinton Tindel, and No. 8 Ryan Wenstrom the Mustangs ran out to an early led and forced Santa Clara to chase them throughout. The Broncos did have scoring chances but saw several of them squandered and will be shaking their heads at that.
Contenders Emerging in SoCal
San Clemente is atop the Southern California Single-School league after beating San Juan in convincing fashion. San Clemente's depth allowed them to keep their standard up against a San Juan team that couldn't quite keep pace. Brayden Berry was very good both in his play and as a leader. After San Clemente subbed both of their captains off at halftime it was Berry who took on the mantle of the captaincy and did well as the changed lineup outscored San Marcos 20-0 in the second half to win it 59-0.
Cathedral Catholic Gets By St. Augustine in Holy Bowl
The Holy Bowl is an intense rivalry between San Diego high schools Cathedral Catholic and St Augustine; it's been contested in many sports for over 70 years, and in rugby for 14, including Friday night. The Saints jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after two minutes when their speedy...
