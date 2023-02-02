San Clemente is atop the Southern California Single-School league after beating San Juan in convincing fashion. San Clemente's depth allowed them to keep their standard up against a San Juan team that couldn't quite keep pace. Brayden Berry was very good both in his play and as a leader. After San Clemente subbed both of their captains off at halftime it was Berry who took on the mantle of the captaincy and did well as the changed lineup outscored San Marcos 20-0 in the second half to win it 59-0.

