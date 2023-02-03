In a show of confidence that strengthens the Rothschild family’s grip on its Paris-listed investment bank, the financial dynasty said Monday it plans to take Rothschild & Co. private. Rothschild & Co., best known for its deal-making division that once employed French President Emmanuel Macron, has grown over the last three decades beyond pure advisory for mergers and acquisitions and into wealth management, private equity and debt financing. That development, formerly led by David de Rothschild, 80, and now by his son Alexandre, means the family doesn’t need as much access to capital from the public equity markets, the family holding Concordia said in a statement. “Furthermore, each of the...

