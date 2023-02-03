ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Arsenal's Partey an injury doubt as Arteta relies on Jorginho's 'leadership'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1miaxj_0kbD3pdW00

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is still an injury doubt after feeling discomfort in his ribs in his last game but has not been ruled out of action yet, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday.

Partey came off at halftime during Arsenal's FA Cup loss at Manchester City last week and Arteta had said at the time that he needed to undergo MRI scans after the Ghanaian revealed he could not continue.

"Let's see, that one is still a doubt Let's see how he comes in today and if he's able to train or not. We will make a decision on that," Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Everton.

"He's not ruled out and it's nothing very significant but it was significant enough to get him out of the game, which for Thomas is a bit unusual but hopefully he'll be fine."

With Mohamed Elneny also ruled out - potentially for the rest of the season - after undergoing knee surgery, Arsenal were forced to act in the transfer market and signed Jorginho from London rivals Chelsea on deadline day.

"We knew that in this market you have to adapt and be flexible and ready for inconvenience," Arteta said.

"We had a big one with Mo's injury and we needed a player in that position. It's a player that I've always admired.

"His intelligence, his personality and leadership skill, he understands our way of playing. He fits really well with what I want to do. You have to adapt to the circumstances you have and now we have improved the squad."

Arsenal have not won away at Goodison Park since 2017 and Arteta said he expects a tough test after Everton appointed Sean Dyche as their new manager.

"We have the experience in the last few years, how tough it's been and we didn't get the result we wanted. When it's a new manager the environment will change, a lot of things change," Arteta said.

"We haven't won there the past few years, so that's the test tomorrow."

Gabriel Martinelli's long-term contract extension was also announced on Friday and Arteta said it was part of a concerted effort to tie down the young players who have impressed in the title run, including Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

"Part of the plan is obviously to extend the contracts of our biggest talents and we are trying to do that. The others will be done whenever we can, if we can agree on that," he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City at Spurs; Milan derby; Bayern seeks win

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City can capitalize on Arsenal’s surprise 1-0 loss to Everton when it travels to Tottenham. A win for the Premier League champion would close the gap on leader Arsenal to two points. But the Gunners have a game in hand. Nottingham Forest also hosts Leeds in a contest between teams fighting to avoid relegation.
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur are names that go hand-in-hand for a generation of Premier League viewers, so how fitting that the English center forward has now scored more goals in a Spurs shirt than anyone in history?. Very. Kane, 29, fired Tottenham in front of Manchester City on Sunday...
SB Nation

Everton 0-0 Arsenal: Live Blog | Halftime, positive start to Dyche era

45+3’ - Another chance right before the break! A counter ends with a cross into the box, DCL’s flicked header across the face of the goal and just wide, ooh. There’s the halftime whistle, 0-0 at the break, with the Toffees having the better of the chances.
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City

Manchester City are looking to put pressure on league leaders Arsenal FC with a victory away to Tottenham Hotspur. I toyed with the idea of a 3-5-2 with Rico Lewis next to Rodri, but I think Pep may go more conventional. This lineup will feature experienced players in comfortable positions. We start Ederson in goal.
BBC

Liverpool 2-0 Reading: Quick-fire double earns Reds vital win in WSL relegation battle

Two quick-fire goals earned Liverpool a vital win against Women's Super League relegation rivals Reading. Missy Bo Kearns scrambled in the opening goal in the 62nd minute, before Ceri Holland slammed in from close range three minutes later. Victory moved Liverpool eight points above the WSL relegation zone. Reading have...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Steve Borthwick's new England era defined by pride and clarity

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. There are certain words already frequently repeated in the era of Steve Borthwick's England: excitement, pride and clarity. The first two will...
Reuters

Reuters

690K+
Followers
378K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy