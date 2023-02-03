ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kenny McIntosh shines at Senior Bowl, asks Todd Monken to stay at Georgia for another title

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. — Kenny McIntosh left Georgia with an unmatched tailback legacy as a two-time national champion, and he’s showing the NFL he wants more.

To be clear, McIntosh wants more for the Bulldogs after his departure, too, to the extent he publicly encouraged offensive coordinator Todd Monken to stay another year after Wednesday’s practice.

“Monk, stay at Georgia, hear me?” McIntosh said.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
