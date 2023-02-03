ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Butler says he's finally 'getting rid of' his Elvis accent: 'I have probably damaged my vocal cords'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Austin Butler in "Elvis."

  • Austin Butler said on "The Graham Norton Show" that he's working to get rid of his Elvis accent.
  • The actor has appeared to take on Elvis' accent in public appearances since starring in the biopic.
  • Dave Bautista also told USA Today that Butler does not have the accent in "Dune: Part Two."

Austin Butler may be finally "getting rid" of his "Elvis" accent for good.

After being cast in the biopic about the rock 'n' roll star , Butler cultivated his own impression of Elvis Presley for the movie. However, since the movie premiered last year, the actor has continued to speak in an accent in interviews and public appearances.

During his appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," which airs Friday in the UK, Butler addressed the accent, which has become the butt of jokes from fans on social media.

"I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing," Butler said. "One song took 40 takes."

Dave Bautista, who will be starring in director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" sequel alongside Butler, also said that the "Elvis" actor appears to have lost the accent during an interview with USA Today.

The Oscar nominee joins the sequel as Bautista's character's younger brother, Feyd-Rautha.

"I don't know who this guy was, but it's not Austin Butler," the "Knock at the Cabin" star said about Butler's acting. "It's not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanor is terrifying."

Bautista added that Butler is "just the sweetest guy you'll ever meet."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2QBW_0kbD3kT700
Austin Butler attends the 2023 Golden Globes.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

After winning best actor at the Golden Globe Awards in January, the 31-year-old actor told reporters backstage that he doesn't think he sounds like the legendary singer.

"I don't think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it all the time," he said . "I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time. I had three years where that was my only focus, so I'm sure there's pieces of him in my DNA and I will always be linked to him."

Butler also told Los Angeles Times after the event: "If I was trying to sound like Elvis, I would sound very different right now. I think it's sort of amusing to me how much people want to focus on this one thing."

Last year, Butler told Entertainment Tonight that he still sounds like Elvis because he was method-acting for two years.

"At this point, I keep asking people, 'Is this my voice?'" Butler said. "It's one of those things where certain things trigger it. When you live with something for two years, and you do nothing else, I think that you can't help it. It becomes a fiber of your being."

