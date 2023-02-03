Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
WKYT 27
Gas leak shuts down Lexington road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line. LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.
WTVQ
‘At least’ 3 collisions shuts down New Circle Road at Harrodsburg Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — “At least” three collisions, with one being serious, have shut down New Circle Road at Harrodsburg Road in both directions until further notice Monday morning, according to the City of Lexington’s website. Traffic on both the outer and inner loops is being...
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate after man shows up to hospital shot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police responded Saturday to a local hospital for a man who had been shot. Police say officers responded just before 5 a.m. The victim told police the shooting happened in the area of Flying Ebony Drive, though police say a scene was not found.
fox56news.com
Lexington man shot near Flying Ebony Drive, no arrest made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to an area hospital to investigate a reported shooting. According to Lexington police, the shooting victim said he sustained a gunshot wound around 4:52 a.m. in the Flying Ebony Drive area. Authorities said the gunshot wound is considered non-life-threatening. This...
fox56news.com
Juvenile shot on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to a residence in the 1000 block of East New Circle Road on Saturday. At 3:25 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting and located a minor who had sustained a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for reported non-life-threatening injuries.
WTVQ
Police: wrong-way crash on Nicholasville Road sends 1 to hospital, DUI suspected
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A wrong-way crash near the University of Kentucky’s campus sent one person to the hospital overnight. According to Lexington police, parts of Nicholasville Road were shut down for more than an hour just before 1:30 a.m. Friday near Arcadia Park. Officers say the crash...
WKYT 27
Lex police investigate early morning shooting, juvenile wounded
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting at Cheetah Gentleman’s Club early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of East New Circle Road at around 3:25 AM. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile that was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police set up a perimeter outside of Cheetah.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARRESTS ROCKCASTLE WOMAN AND HER EX-BOYFRIEND IN INFANT DEATH INVESTIGATION CASE IN ROCKCASTLE COUNTY
EVIL BABY KILLERS: KIRSTEN A, DURHAM, 23, AND JOHNATHON K, DURBIN, 32, BOTH OF MOUNT VERNON, KY., WERE ARRESTED BY STATE POLICE AFTER BEING INDICTED BY A ROCKCASTLE GRAND JURY FOR THE DEATH OF A 7-MONTH-OLD INFANT IN AUGUST 2022. A Rockcastle County woman and man were arrested separately earlier...
clayconews.com
Ohio Fugitive from Brodhead, KY charged on Warrant of Arrest in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: On Monday, January 30th, 2023 Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested a Brodhead, KY man. Arrested was Casey Crank age 30 of Wallin St., Brodhead, KY, charged on a Rockcastle County Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging:
fox56news.com
Tip led to arrest of Lexington man charged with assault, kidnapping
A Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of Jordan Young who is charged with assault and kidnapping. Tip led to arrest of Lexington man charged with assault, …. A Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of Jordan Young who is charged with assault and kidnapping. Police searching for...
School police recover gun without incident at Lexington high school
A weapon was discovered in a student’s bag at Lexington’s Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School Friday morning.
Jackson County authorities searching for missing 23-year-old
Jackson County authorities are searching for a 23-year-old man who has been missing since Dec. 26, 2022.
WKYT 27
Jessamine Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating stolen trailer filled with thousands in donations
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a trailer they say was stolen at Southland Christian Church. The trailer belongs to Pine Missions, a church in Pine Ridge. “They parked a 16-foot black trailer at Southland Christian this week and what...
lakercountry.com
KSP troopers to be placed at Adair, other juvenile detention facilites
Governor Andy Beshear announced late last week that Kentucky State Police will soon be placed at all three high-security juvenile detention facilities in neighboring Adair County, Warren County and Fayette County. The KSP troopers will be at the facilities 24-7 until personnel reach a safer point, according to Beshear. The...
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek woman wanted for violating supervised release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Crime Stoppers has up to a $1,500 cash reward for the first person to tell police where to find the Wanted Person of the Week. Lexington police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Carson. She has an active warrant for violating her supervised release. If...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Lexington
Seeking For the excellent hotel entire list in the Lexington city, you are in the exact place. I’m going to discuss about a few list of hotel that are physically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction link from your place, with Support Number, address, estimate people reviews, Website...
WKYT 27
Police identify suspect in armed robbery of mail carrier
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have identified a suspect in the armed robbery of a mail carrier in Lexington. Police released these photos of the suspect Thursday afternoon and said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous:. The robbery happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the...
WKYT 27
Downtown Restaurants Are Feeling the Effects of Parking Rate Increases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just over a month ago, the Lexington Fayette County Parking Authority implemented the first parking meter rate increase since 2019, along with the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008. The move frustrated business owners and their employees, and it led LexPark to call a special meeting in December; where they made some revisions to their new rules.
WKYT 27
Missing Grant Co. woman found safe
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: State police say Brittany Feeback has been found safe and returned to the rest home. ORIGINAL: Kentucky State Police is asking for help locating a missing woman. KSP says 29-year-old Brittany Feeback walked away from a rest home in the Jonesville area of Grant...
