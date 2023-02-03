WWII survivor tells harrowing story of life under Nazi occupation in new documentary

Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Dixon student in racist Instagram post says friend asked him to pose for Black History Month
DIXON, Calif. — The superintendent of Dixon Unified School District stood before television cameras and parents Friday and said, "Don't let us off the hook." Brian Dolan addressed the racist Instagram post he said a seventh-grade John Knight Middle School student made earlier this week. He listened to parents who said this is not an isolated incident.
Fox40
Teen dead; adult critically injured in Arden shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Larkspur Lane that left a man in critical condition and a 16-year-old boy dead Sunday. The Sheriff’s office said it received calls around 2 p.m. about shots fired in the area. Officials stated...
The oldest public art gallery in the Western United States is in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Crocker Art Museum has been a Sacramento staple since the late 1800s, showcasing permanent and rotating collections of art. According to the National Archives, the Crocker Art Museum was donated to the city of Sacramento in 1885 and is the “oldest state or municipally owned art gallery west of the Rocky Mountains, […]
Mountain Democrat
Mesmerizing musical coming to Sacramento
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, a new, mesmerizing production of the iconic musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” returns to the stage. The traveling company comes to Sacramento Feb. 7-12. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew...
SFist
Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors
Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
Mass shooting throws spotlight on California farmworker living conditions
HALF MOON BAY - A Half Moon Bay Farmworker Advocate will attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address next week. Dr. Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga is the Executive Director and Founder of Ayudando Latinos A Soñar or ALAS, a Latino centered nonprofit organization. Hernandez-Arriaga and her team have been working tirelessly to support farmworker families affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay last week. Hernandez-Arriaga said she's honored to attend President Biden's State of the Union address. She said the national attention of farmworkers' deplorable living and working conditions is long overdue. Hernandez-Arriaga and her team at ALAS...
Comedy Club Coming Soon to Manteca CA
San Joaquin County is a place in the valley that is home to approximately 800,000 people. Small towns, Delta landscapes, and a couple of cities surrounded by farmland. Being just outside of the Bay Area; the valley is mostly a place that outsiders pass through onto other places for destination-entertainment and travel. For stand-up comedians seeking clubs and professional stages, it has been the same song and dance. A struggle felt by local performers and audiences alike. That is until this year came along. The 209 will be home to its very own club, the ‘Deaf Puppy Comedy Club’ and that is set to open mid-April.
Carmichael Family continues search for 16-year-old Nykari Johnson, more information released
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Nykari Johnson, 16-years-old, has been reported missing from her home in Carmichael for over a month. The family is calling on more action to find her while officials say they've done everything they can right now. "It's been 38 days. Actually, I don't like to count...
One dead, two injured in Stockton shooting
(KTXL) — One man died and two other men were injured in a Stockton shooting that occurred late Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. — Video Above: Winter Storm hits the Sierra According to the police department, officers received reports of a shooting at a business in the 400 block of W. Weber […]
EXCLUSIVE: Man admits to beheading San Carlos mother of 2 with samurai sword in Sept.
In a strange twist to this case, Rafa Solano now claims he acted in self-defense when beheading Karina Castro.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday. The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.
March to be held in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after dog tased to death by police officer
LODI, Calif. — Demonstrators are slated to gather in downtown Lodi Saturday calling for justice after a dog accused of chasing a family with young children and attempting to bite them was tased to death by a Lodi Police officer. Protestors are planning to meet at the arch in...
Mule Creek State Prison inmate killed, officials investigating
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — Mule Creek State Prison officials are investigating after an inmate was found dead in his cell with stab wounds. According to a news release, Robert Aranda was found unresponsive around 1:40 p.m. Thursday. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. Officials identified his alleged...
OnlyInYourState
3 Charming Small Towns In Northern California With Historic Trolley Tours
Are you up for a trolley tour? These three small towns in Northern California all have great historic trolley tours. They are all located in California’s famous wine country and you won’t be disappointed. You’ll love riding the trolleys and learning all about the area’s history while stopping at some of the greatest wineries in the country.
KCRA.com
Man suspected of killing cellmate at Mule Creek State Prison in Amador County
A man incarcerated at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione died after being stabbed by his cellmate, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said on Friday. Prison officials said Robert Aranda, 23, was found in his cell with stab wounds and other injuries at around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday. He was taken to the prison’s treatment and triage area, where he was pronounced dead.
California man arrested in shooting of 15-year-old girl near high school, police say
Leon Arreguin, 36, was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a 15-year-old girl on Tuesday near Vallejo High School in California, authorities said.
What we know about the suspected homicide that left 1 teen dead in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA - One day after a teenager was killed outside of a Rancho Cordova home, authorities have released information on her cause of death and relationship to her alleged killer.On Wednesday afternoon, Sacramento County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Rancho Cordova neighborhood after a 911 caller said an 18-year-old woman needed medical help. At the scene on Ramsgate Way, first responders say they found the teen lying outside of a home and suffering from multiple stab wounds. The 911 caller also said the suspect had run over the woman with a vehicle. She was declared dead at the...
Second arrest made in Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant fire
(KTXL) — An arrest has been made in a July 2022 fire that destroyed the Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant, according to the River Delta Fire District. Rolly “Brian” Byrd was the second arrest made in connection to this fire. In September, Wyatt Tripp was arrested as a suspect of the fire. •Video above: Pursuit of Rancho […]
davisvanguard.org
Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner
BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
