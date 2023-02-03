A YouTuber gives a video tour of some of the worst spots in Poughkeepsie and it has gotten thousands of views. Take a peek at some of these rough areas. When most New Yorkers think of dangerous cities in Upstate New York that will probably immediately think of Newburgh, Troy or Schenectady. They may not think of Poughkeepsie right away.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO