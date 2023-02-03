ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Families & Businesses Displaced After Tragic Fire in Poughkeepsie, New York

The fire destroyed 3 businesses and displaced numerous residents from their homes. Back on Wednesday, February 1st, we told you about a 4-alarm fire that ripped through businesses and apartments on Main Street in Poughkeepsie leaving behind complete devastation. According to the Arlington Fire Department, at approximately 2:05 a.m., they were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the 1st floor of an apartment building at 784 Main Street in the Arlington Business District.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut

Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
DANBURY, CT
104.5 The Team

A Look At Some of Poughkeepsie, New York’s Roughest Streets

A YouTuber gives a video tour of some of the worst spots in Poughkeepsie and it has gotten thousands of views. Take a peek at some of these rough areas. When most New Yorkers think of dangerous cities in Upstate New York that will probably immediately think of Newburgh, Troy or Schenectady. They may not think of Poughkeepsie right away.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Staying warm for homeless is full-time job

PORT JERVIS – A warm home, soft bed, shower, food, transportation, health care, time with family – simple things most people experience daily – were the focus of a recent nationwide survey and are the focus of Port Jervis’ Warming Station. Those without such life-basics were the emphasis of America’s annual homeless Point in Time (PIT) surveys, conducted last week in Port Jervis and throughout the nation.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

This Unbelievably Awesome HV Christmas Ornament Is Already For Sale

Extra points for creativity. It may only be January, but the perfect Christmas Ornament for the proud Hudson Valley resident is already for sale. There's different levels to Hudson Valley landmarks. Of course we all know the famous spots, like Mohonk in New Paltz, NY, George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY, and New York City tourists' favorite hike at Breakneck Ridge in Cold Spring, NY... but then there's the local lore.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suffern ‘smoke shop’ raided for selling cannabis to minors

SUFFERN – Law enforcement in Rockland County raided a smoke shop at 28 Lafayette Avenue in the Village of Suffern on Thursday, February 2, and arrested two people on charges of criminal sale of marijuana to adults and juveniles. Suffern Police began receiving information about the shop in the...
SUFFERN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Fishkill, New York Plaza Now a Decaying Wasteland

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to see one abandoned business. There's an entire massive plaza off Route 9 in Fishkill just decaying. What businesses were in here when it was in its prime? Do you know?
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

McLymore runs for Newburgh City Council

NEWBURGH – He is currently a lieutenant in the Town of Wallkill Police Department and a pastor in a City of Newburgh church, but Newburgh native Robert McLymore has announced he is running in the fall election for a city councilman-at-large seat. McLymore, who credited the Newburgh school system...
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

