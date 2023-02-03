ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

NBC Connecticut

Threat Prompts Lockdown at Connecticut River Academy in East Hartford

A threat prompted a lockdown at Connecticut River Academy in East Hartford on Monday. School officials said a direct threat toward an administrator was found at the school in the morning. All students and staff were immediately placed into lockdown and the East Hartford Police Department was called. According to...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

One shot on Munson Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: UHart investigation update

This would be the largest broad based tax cut since 1996 if passed. Police say a child was hit by a car near a school in Meriden. The incident happened on North Pearl Street near Roger Sherman School. NEWS CONFERENCE: UHart student arrested. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The student...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man found shot on trampoline

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police expect a 33-year-old man to survive after he was shot in the ankle Saturday afternoon in New Haven. The man told police he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots, got hit by a bullet and started running. He heard more […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

This would be the largest broad based tax cut since 1996 if passed. Police say a child was hit by a car near a school in Meriden. The incident happened on North Pearl Street near Roger Sherman School. NEWS CONFERENCE: UHart student arrested. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The student...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in New London Stabbing

A man has serious injuries after he was stabbed in New London over the weekend. Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed near the Walgreens Pharmacy on Bank Street around 7:22 p.m. on Sunday. When police arrived, they said they determined a 37-year-old man had...
NEW LONDON, CT
NECN

Conn. State Police Respond to Crash on I-91 Near Mass. Border

Delays have eased significantly after a crash on Interstate 91 south on the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts. Troopers said the crash is on the highway in Enfield near the border of Mass. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There's no word on if anyone is...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

5-car crash on I-91S in Hartford results in multiple injuries

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A five-car crash on I-91 South in Hartford led to multiple injuries on Sunday night and closed the highway for several hours. The incident began around 5:30 p.m. near exit 32A. State police said that a Subaru was traveling in the right center lane, a Toyota 4Runner was traveling in the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Frito-Lay employees robbed at gunpoint in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of a cleaning crew at the Frito-Lay Distribution Center in South Windsor are without personal belongings Sunday following an armed robbery, according to police. The employees were forced to the ground at gunpoint at about 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the distribution center, located at 160 Nutmeg Rd. South, according […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

SILVER ALERTS: Married Couple Reported Missing From Hartford

Connecticut State Police have issued Silver Alerts for a married couple who is missing from Hartford. State police said 77-year-old John Wolak and his wife, 73-year-old Barbara Wolak, have been missing since Saturday. John is described as being 5-foot 11-inches tall and 210 pounds. He has grey hair and blue...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-91 SB in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - I-91 Southbound in the area of exit 32 was closed due to a multicar motor vehicle accident. At around 5:24pm Sunday evening, state police responded to 91 South in the area of exit 32a for reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles. Injuries have been reported...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Ceremony held for 13th anniversary of Kleen Energy explosion

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Sunday marks the 13th anniversary of the Kleen Energy gas explosion in Middletown. Six people died and dozens were injured in the explosion. The explosion happened unexpectedly during the construction process at one of the buildings at the Middletown plant. Authorities say crews were cleaning pipes...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Social media posts put UHart campus on alert; student banned

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A student was banned from the University of Hartford campus following concerning posts made to social media, the school confirmed on Monday morning. The student was identified as Tenuun Enkhbat, 18, of Virginia. Hartford police held a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

A fire started in an attic of a home in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, Tolland Fire department responded to a call of a fire in an attic. Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the incident quickly progressed to a third alarm fire. Foley mentioned that the family was able to get out in time. There are no...
TOLLAND, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pipe Leaks Reported at School, Apartment Building in Simsbury

Multiple pipe leaks were reported at a school and an apartment building in Simsbury on Sunday. According to fire officials, there were pipe leaks at Westminster School and the Aspen Green Apartments building on Hopmeadow Street. Authorities said the pipe leaks were small. The extent of the damage is unknown...
SIMSBURY, CT

