atlantanewsfirst.com

Car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County

Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sunday morning Delta airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned to the gate prior to departure because of an “unruly passenger,” Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. The flight was scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. bound...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police investigates 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend. According to officials, a woman was killed in a wrong-way crash Saturday morning on I-20 near Boulevard. Overnight, police responded to a second wrong-way crash on Langford Parkway near Lakewood Avenue.
Atlanta Magazine

The scent of water: Searching for hidden springs in downtown Atlanta

Proctor, Tanyard, Clear, and Intrenchment creeks all begin downtown and flow out from the city like spokes—west, north, east, and south. The creeks predate the railroads and highways that have nearly buried them, but their exact sources remain a mystery. The post The scent of water: Searching for hidden springs in downtown Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open

Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a little more than a month since thousands of frozen pipes burst at apartment complexes and homes in metro Atlanta. The pipes may be fixed, but tenants continue complaining about the mold contamination it left behind. When it comes to tenant’s...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Firefighters rescue child trapped in elevator shaft at north Buckhead residence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rescued a 2-year-old child who fell down an elevator shaft in a north Buckhead private residence Thursday evening. Officials confirmed with Atlanta News First that firefighters were called to 830 Kenry Court at approximately 6 p.m. Upon arrival, rescue crews found the child upside-down in the elevator shaft, “pinned between the wall and the elevator car.”
atlantanewsfirst.com

Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County

Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend. Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Updated: 15 hours ago. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time...
tourcounsel.com

Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia

Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com

First Alert Forecast | Plan on a colder, cloudier Saturday evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thought today was brisk? You weren’t wrong. Temperatures peaked in the upper 40s and lower 50s in many Metro Atlanta communities this afternoon. The wind made it feel even chillier. Clouds have increases as temperatures have cooled back into the upper 30s and lower 40s across much of the area. Another cold weekend morning is in the forecast.
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, February 4 to Friday, February 10, 2023

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
