Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
We Return to These Favorite North Georgia Hiking Trails for Changing Seasons and SceneryDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of Atlanta storeAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Several Walmart Stores In Atlanta Affected By Fire. One Store Will Permanently Close.Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlanta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County
Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Delta flight returned to gate due to ‘unruly passenger’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Sunday morning Delta airlines flight from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport returned to the gate prior to departure because of an “unruly passenger,” Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. The flight was scheduled to take off around 11:30 a.m. bound...
A quick guide to what’s in development in downtown Atlanta, what’s proposed, and what might have been
Hard to keep all the numbered buildings and buzzwords straight? Here’s a quick guide to what’s proposed, what’s underway, and what might have been. The post A quick guide to what’s in development in downtown Atlanta, what’s proposed, and what might have been appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police investigates 2 wrong-way crashes over the weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend. According to officials, a woman was killed in a wrong-way crash Saturday morning on I-20 near Boulevard. Overnight, police responded to a second wrong-way crash on Langford Parkway near Lakewood Avenue.
GPS-dependence again leads Sandy Springs drivers astray
Some stretches of Atlanta’s roads are quite tricky to navigate. Even for natives, driving in an unfamiliar area is diffi...
The scent of water: Searching for hidden springs in downtown Atlanta
Proctor, Tanyard, Clear, and Intrenchment creeks all begin downtown and flow out from the city like spokes—west, north, east, and south. The creeks predate the railroads and highways that have nearly buried them, but their exact sources remain a mystery. The post The scent of water: Searching for hidden springs in downtown Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mold problems persist after metro Atlanta’s latest freeze
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a little more than a month since thousands of frozen pipes burst at apartment complexes and homes in metro Atlanta. The pipes may be fixed, but tenants continue complaining about the mold contamination it left behind. When it comes to tenant’s...
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
Atlanta Police to hold reality-based training event at Lenox Square
The Atlanta Police Department will be conducting a reality-based training at Lenox Square on Sunday evening.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters rescue child trapped in elevator shaft at north Buckhead residence
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rescued a 2-year-old child who fell down an elevator shaft in a north Buckhead private residence Thursday evening. Officials confirmed with Atlanta News First that firefighters were called to 830 Kenry Court at approximately 6 p.m. Upon arrival, rescue crews found the child upside-down in the elevator shaft, “pinned between the wall and the elevator car.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Standoff with barricaded man ends in DeKalb County
Atlanta Police are investigating two separate wrong-way crashes that happened over the weekend. Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Updated: 15 hours ago. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time...
atlantanewsfirst.com
MARTA CEO and Atlanta’s mayor address the agency’s money troubles and revised expansion list
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - During a ride on Atlanta’s public transportation system Friday to promote National Transit Equity Day, Mayor Andre Dickens and MARTA’s CEO addressed concerns about the agency’s $1-billion shortfall and revised projects list. MARTA blames money troubles as it narrows down a...
Inside look at the drive-thru of the future working to make the fast-food experience more efficient
You might have noticed a lot of restaurants that went drive-thru only during the pandemic never re-opened their indoor seating.
tourcounsel.com
Greenbriar Mall | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia
Greenbriar Mall. This site is simple, but offers you a lot of variety in shops and restaurants. In addition, the prices are very convenient and the offers are unmissable. Featured Shopping Stores: Citi Trends, Prestigee Uniforms, Georgio's, Savvi Formalwear, Snipes, Lids, Rainbow Shops, Kid's World, Pink Clove, Mix And Match, Vivi Boutique, The Perfect Dress Atlanta.
Atlanta area residents report finding antisemitic flyers in driveways
Police in suburban Atlanta are investigating after residents reported finding flyers with antisemitic imagery and messaging in their driveways.
69-year-old restaurant owner attacked by Grubhub driver picking up order, metro Atlanta police say
Grub Hub is responding after police accused one of their food delivery drivers of attacking and robbing a Sandy Springs Restaurant owner.
atlantanewsfirst.com
First Alert Forecast | Plan on a colder, cloudier Saturday evening
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thought today was brisk? You weren’t wrong. Temperatures peaked in the upper 40s and lower 50s in many Metro Atlanta communities this afternoon. The wind made it feel even chillier. Clouds have increases as temperatures have cooled back into the upper 30s and lower 40s across much of the area. Another cold weekend morning is in the forecast.
WATCH LIVE: News conference with the family of activist shot and killed at site of training center
Live news feed, courtesy of Channel 2 Action News.
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday, February 4 to Friday, February 10, 2023
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
Comments / 0