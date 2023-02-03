Read full article on original website
Harry Kane enjoys ‘magical feeling’ after breaking Jimmy Greaves’ Spurs record
The striker scored his 267th Tottenham goal in the 1-0 win over Manchester City to move top of the club’s standings and said it was a ‘dream come true’
BBC
Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
6N: Scotland beats England 29-23 as Van der Merwe stars
LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe scored an early contender for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday. The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left...
Report: David Moyes Tips Chelsea Target Declan Rice To Break Transfer Record
West Ham manager David Moyes has tipped Chelsea target Declan Rice to "blow the transfer out of the water".
theScore
Thoughts and analysis from eventful weekend of Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from the weekend's slate of action in England's top flight. Why did Pep Guardiola think Manchester City would be better off without Kevin De Bruyne on Sunday? Maybe he thought a more defensive lineup would suit City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the reigning Premier League champions had never won or scored before. Perhaps a draw was all Guardiola expected.
SB Nation
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley
Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen
England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea: Emma Hayes criticises Blues despite topping WSL
Emma Hayes called her Chelsea team "sloppy" despite returning to the top of the Women's Super League by beating Tottenham 3-2. Chelsea lead Manchester United by two points after they were held at home by Everton. However Hayes felt Chelsea were below their best and she was relieved they were...
BBC
Ryan Lowe: Preston boss says he received 'vile abuse' after Bristol City defeat
Preston manager Ryan Lowe says he "is not here to be abused" after hearing "disgusting" comments after his side's 2-1 home loss to Bristol City. Lowe's side were booed off at half-time as the Robins condemned them to a fifth consecutive defeat at Deepdale. The Preston boss said he shared...
BBC
Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?
Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
NME
Liverpool City Council seeks Eurovision volunteers
Liverpool City Council is on the hunt for “friendly” volunteers to help out at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 competition is being hosted by the UK on behalf of last year’s winning nation Ukraine, due to it remaining at war with Russia. Celebratory events will be held in Liverpool between May 1-14.
Kane’s milestone goal gives Tottenham win, helps Arsenal too
Harry Kane broke Tottenham’s all-time scoring record with a goal — his 267th for the club — that will have been celebrated almost as jubilantly by the other team in north London. The England captain’s milestone strike earned Tottenham a 1-0 win Sunday over Manchester City, which...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Mitoma, Dawson, Tarkowski, Tete, Onana
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
BBC
Liverpool 2-0 Reading: Quick-fire double earns Reds vital win in WSL relegation battle
Two quick-fire goals earned Liverpool a vital win against Women's Super League relegation rivals Reading. Missy Bo Kearns scrambled in the opening goal in the 62nd minute, before Ceri Holland slammed in from close range three minutes later. Victory moved Liverpool eight points above the WSL relegation zone. Reading have...
'Nice touches but no threat' - Millwall boss not impressed by Sunderland
Millwall boss thought Sunderland were more style than substance as the two sides drew at The Den.
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City
Manchester City are looking to put pressure on league leaders Arsenal FC with a victory away to Tottenham Hotspur. I toyed with the idea of a 3-5-2 with Rico Lewis next to Rodri, but I think Pep may go more conventional. This lineup will feature experienced players in comfortable positions. We start Ederson in goal.
BBC
FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton on fourth-round replay ties including Sheff Utd v Wrexham and Burnley v Ipswich
Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Grimsby and Wrexham are just some of the lower-league - or non-league - sides still dreaming of FA Cup glory, but will they make it to round five where some big clubs await?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has cast his eye on this week's fourth-round...
Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Victor Osimhen
Chelsea are now ready to rival Manchester United for the signature of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.
BBC
England 23-29 Scotland: Townsend says Scotland can improve after dramatic win
Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can deliver even more after their stunning 29-23 Six Nations win over England. Duhan van der Merwe's second try of the game secured Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time. The tense win was all a bit much for Townsend, who may have led...
