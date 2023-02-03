ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Tottenham 1-0 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Match of the Day: "We started really well, they didn't cross halfway, or just once and we concede a goal, like happened two weeks ago. A well organised team, physical, we can't expect to create a lot of chances. When we lose balls in transitions it is more difficult.
BBC

New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear

Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
The Associated Press

6N: Scotland beats England 29-23 as Van der Merwe stars

LONDON (AP) — Duhan van der Merwe scored an early contender for try of the tournament and went over for the match-clincher as Scotland beat England 29-23 in the Six Nations to continue its recent dominance of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday. The winger’s 75th-minute try in the left...
theScore

Thoughts and analysis from eventful weekend of Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from the weekend's slate of action in England's top flight. Why did Pep Guardiola think Manchester City would be better off without Kevin De Bruyne on Sunday? Maybe he thought a more defensive lineup would suit City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the reigning Premier League champions had never won or scored before. Perhaps a draw was all Guardiola expected.
SB Nation

Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Instant Reaction | A win made in Burnley

Everton started the Sean Dyche era at home against Premier League leaders Arsenal in a 4-5-1 formation with the back four unchanged, with from left to right Iwobi - Onana - Gueye - Doucoure - McNeil in midfield and Calvert-Lewin up top. There was plenty of discipline on show from...
BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Maguire, McTominay, Rice, Aubameyang, Gallagher, Bueno, Osimhen

England defender Harry Maguire, 29, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, will lead an exodus of six big-name players at Manchester United this summer. (Mirror) West Ham are confident of securing an £80m-plus summer transfer fee for 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice, with Newcastle set to compete with Arsenal and Chelsea. (Football Insider)
BBC

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Chelsea: Emma Hayes criticises Blues despite topping WSL

Emma Hayes called her Chelsea team "sloppy" despite returning to the top of the Women's Super League by beating Tottenham 3-2. Chelsea lead Manchester United by two points after they were held at home by Everton. However Hayes felt Chelsea were below their best and she was relieved they were...
BBC

Ryan Lowe: Preston boss says he received 'vile abuse' after Bristol City defeat

Preston manager Ryan Lowe says he "is not here to be abused" after hearing "disgusting" comments after his side's 2-1 home loss to Bristol City. Lowe's side were booed off at half-time as the Robins condemned them to a fifth consecutive defeat at Deepdale. The Preston boss said he shared...
BBC

Wales squad selector: Who would you pick for Wales' Six Nations trip to Scotland?

Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
NME

Liverpool City Council seeks Eurovision volunteers

Liverpool City Council is on the hunt for “friendly” volunteers to help out at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The 2023 competition is being hosted by the UK on behalf of last year’s winning nation Ukraine, due to it remaining at war with Russia. Celebratory events will be held in Liverpool between May 1-14.
BBC

Liverpool 2-0 Reading: Quick-fire double earns Reds vital win in WSL relegation battle

Two quick-fire goals earned Liverpool a vital win against Women's Super League relegation rivals Reading. Missy Bo Kearns scrambled in the opening goal in the 62nd minute, before Ceri Holland slammed in from close range three minutes later. Victory moved Liverpool eight points above the WSL relegation zone. Reading have...
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Tottenham Hotspur v. Manchester City

Manchester City are looking to put pressure on league leaders Arsenal FC with a victory away to Tottenham Hotspur. I toyed with the idea of a 3-5-2 with Rico Lewis next to Rodri, but I think Pep may go more conventional. This lineup will feature experienced players in comfortable positions. We start Ederson in goal.
BBC

England 23-29 Scotland: Townsend says Scotland can improve after dramatic win

Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can deliver even more after their stunning 29-23 Six Nations win over England. Duhan van der Merwe's second try of the game secured Scotland back-to-back wins at Twickenham for the first time. The tense win was all a bit much for Townsend, who may have led...

