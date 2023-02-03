ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kenny McIntosh shines at Senior Bowl, asks Todd Monken to stay at Georgia for another title

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E12kM_0kbD0v2V00

MOBILE, Ala. — Kenny McIntosh left Georgia with an unmatched tailback legacy as a two-time national champion, and he’s showing the NFL he wants more.

To be clear, McIntosh wants more for the Bulldogs after his departure, too, to the extent he publicly encouraged offensive coordinator Todd Monken to stay another year after Wednesday’s practice.

“Monk, stay at Georgia, hear me?” McIntosh said.

Read more at DawgNation.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyInYourState

The Story Of The City In Georgia That Vanished Virtually Overight

Georgia’s history is long and fascinating, but unfortunately, it also contains plenty of tragic moments. It’s hard not to look back from a modern-day viewpoint and feel regret about some of the terrible things that have happened in Peach State history, such as slavery and lynchings. Another stain upon Georgia history is immortalized at the New Echota Historic Site in Gordon County, not far from Calhoun. This was once the capital city of the Cherokee Nation.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Shocked By Atlanta Falcons Decision

Six years ago today the Atlanta Falcons suffered the most stunning blown lead in Super Bowl history, giving up a 28-3 lead in the second half against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. But there's an interesting decision that the team made that some have noticed today.  The Falcons ...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
120K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy