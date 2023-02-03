ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caryville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1450wlaf.com

Portillo faces additional charges after manhunt

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A Knoxville man remains housed in the Campbell County Jail this morning after a weekend manhunt netted his arrest Saturday morning. Officials said 32-year- old David Portillo, Knoxville, was already wanted out of Knox and Blount Counties when he ran from authorities after being initially stopped in a road rage incident Friday morning.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Sheriff: Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Wayne County man was arrested Saturday for trafficking fentanyl. Deputies started investigating after they received several complaints of illegal drugs being sold from a home on Tennessee Street in Monticello. A search warrant was executed shortly before 7:30...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WBIR

KPD: 61-year-old woman becomes unresponsive while in police custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a 61-year-old woman trespassing after she was discharged from the hospital, according to KPD. At around 7:40 p.m., KPD was dispatched to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. The woman was outside of the emergency room and refused to leave the property after she was discharged, KPD said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Suspect detained in White Oak shooting

DUFF, TN (WLAF) – A male has been detained in the shooting of a woman at a home on White Oak, according to Suzy Knight, Public Information Officer with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting that occurred Saturday...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man convicted of vehicular homicide, DA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, officials with the Office of the District Attorney General announced Larry Wayne Hipps, 38, was convicted of vehicular homicide. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a stolen car at a car wash on July 9, 2021. When deputies asked to...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead after stabbing at apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fatal stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to The Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive around 12:05 a.m. and found a man on a staircase with multiple stab wounds, KPD said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Manhunt ends with surrender on I-75 on ramp at Caryville

CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – For more than 30 hours, an Hispanic man, reportedly involved in an I-75 road rage incident on Friday at 4:30am, has been on the run. That is until this morning when he was located by a Cove Lake State Park Ranger around 11:20 at the Exit 134 northbound on ramp to I-75. Campbell County EMS responded after the ranger allegedly described the man’s condition to be disoriented.
CARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

CCSO: Man arrested, charged after shooting in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Tennessee — Officers with Campbell County Sheriff's Office and LaFollette Police Department arrested a man after a shooting in the White Oak community on Saturday. Larry Edward Lovitt II, 29, was placed under arrest and charged with attempted second-degree murder, CCSO said. At approximately 3:30 p.m., a...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people died and two were injured after a crash on Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department. APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 12:45 p.m. According to APD and...
ALCOA, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE MALE CHASES GIRLFRIEND ON WEST 70 BRANDISHING FIREARM ACCORDING TO CALLER

On January 27, 2023 Units responded to the area of West Ave. for a female being chased by her boyfriend Mr. Cody Campbell in a white Ford Fusion. The caller stated that the male brandished a firearm and had busted windows out of her car. Officers were then made aware that the female refused to go to the Sheriff’s Office and was traveling out-bond on 70 West.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI: Sweetwater officers shoot man accused of threatening family with a gun

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after Sweetwater officers shot a man accused of threatening family members with a gun and shooting at officers. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a home on Raby Road before midnight Thursday after receiving a call about a man who was threatening family members with a gun.
SWEETWATER, TN
1450wlaf.com

Manhunt underway near I-75, helicopter on its way to assist

PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – An event that began just after 4:30am Friday continues at this hour. Reports coming in to WLAF are that there was a road rage incident on I-75 and law enforcement caught up with the suspected instigator near Mile Marker 143. After the traffic stop, the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy