CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – For more than 30 hours, an Hispanic man, reportedly involved in an I-75 road rage incident on Friday at 4:30am, has been on the run. That is until this morning when he was located by a Cove Lake State Park Ranger around 11:20 at the Exit 134 northbound on ramp to I-75. Campbell County EMS responded after the ranger allegedly described the man’s condition to be disoriented.

CARYVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO