1450wlaf.com
Portillo faces additional charges after manhunt
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – A Knoxville man remains housed in the Campbell County Jail this morning after a weekend manhunt netted his arrest Saturday morning. Officials said 32-year- old David Portillo, Knoxville, was already wanted out of Knox and Blount Counties when he ran from authorities after being initially stopped in a road rage incident Friday morning.
wymt.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for trafficking fentanyl
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Wayne County man was arrested Saturday for trafficking fentanyl. Deputies started investigating after they received several complaints of illegal drugs being sold from a home on Tennessee Street in Monticello. A search warrant was executed shortly before 7:30...
KPD: 61-year-old woman becomes unresponsive while in police custody
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a 61-year-old woman trespassing after she was discharged from the hospital, according to KPD. At around 7:40 p.m., KPD was dispatched to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. The woman was outside of the emergency room and refused to leave the property after she was discharged, KPD said.
wvlt.tv
4 KPD personnel on administrative leave after woman becomes unresponsive in cruiser
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three officers and a wagon driver were put on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive in a police cruiser, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. On Sunday, KPD officers were sent to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because a woman who was recently...
1450wlaf.com
Suspect detained in White Oak shooting
DUFF, TN (WLAF) – A male has been detained in the shooting of a woman at a home on White Oak, according to Suzy Knight, Public Information Officer with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting that occurred Saturday...
Knoxville Police investigating after woman in custody becomes ‘unresponsive’
Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver are on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
wvlt.tv
Man convicted of vehicular homicide, DA says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, officials with the Office of the District Attorney General announced Larry Wayne Hipps, 38, was convicted of vehicular homicide. Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a stolen car at a car wash on July 9, 2021. When deputies asked to...
WBIR
TBI investigating Sweetwater police shooting
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sweetwater police shot a suspect. It happened Thursday night and the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, TBI says.
KPD: One dead after stabbing at apartment complex
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fatal stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to The Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive around 12:05 a.m. and found a man on a staircase with multiple stab wounds, KPD said.
clayconews.com
Deputies Respond to Complaint of a Shooting in the Gray Community of Knox County, Kentucky
BARBOURVILLE, KY - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 Knox County 911 received a complaint of a shooting in the Gray community. Once on scene, deputies determined two males were involved in a verbal argument, leading to shots being fired. Deputies believe one...
Jellico man arrested in connection to Campbell County shooting
A Jellico man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon, according to Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
1450wlaf.com
Manhunt ends with surrender on I-75 on ramp at Caryville
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – For more than 30 hours, an Hispanic man, reportedly involved in an I-75 road rage incident on Friday at 4:30am, has been on the run. That is until this morning when he was located by a Cove Lake State Park Ranger around 11:20 at the Exit 134 northbound on ramp to I-75. Campbell County EMS responded after the ranger allegedly described the man’s condition to be disoriented.
wvlt.tv
Woman in custody after snatching elderly woman’s purse, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was taken into custody after she snatched an elderly shopper’s purse at a Kroger on Chapman Highway on Jan. 28, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. The woman, identified as Sherle Lee Bales, 54, allegedly ran past the victim as she...
Driver in Knox County vehicular homicide sentenced to 11 years
A career criminal offender convicted of a 2021 vehicular homicide in Knox County has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
CCSO: Man arrested, charged after shooting in White Oak
WHITE OAK, Tennessee — Officers with Campbell County Sheriff's Office and LaFollette Police Department arrested a man after a shooting in the White Oak community on Saturday. Larry Edward Lovitt II, 29, was placed under arrest and charged with attempted second-degree murder, CCSO said. At approximately 3:30 p.m., a...
wvlt.tv
2 dead, 2 injured in Alcoa Highway crash, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people died and two were injured after a crash on Alcoa Highway Sunday afternoon, according to the Alcoa Police Department. APD officers and Alcoa Fire Department personnel responded to a multi-car crash at Alcoa Highway and Wheeler Road around 12:45 p.m. According to APD and...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE MALE CHASES GIRLFRIEND ON WEST 70 BRANDISHING FIREARM ACCORDING TO CALLER
On January 27, 2023 Units responded to the area of West Ave. for a female being chased by her boyfriend Mr. Cody Campbell in a white Ford Fusion. The caller stated that the male brandished a firearm and had busted windows out of her car. Officers were then made aware that the female refused to go to the Sheriff’s Office and was traveling out-bond on 70 West.
TBI: Sweetwater officers shoot man accused of threatening family with a gun
SWEETWATER, Tenn. — State agents are investigating after Sweetwater officers shot a man accused of threatening family members with a gun and shooting at officers. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Sweetwater Police Department officers responded to a home on Raby Road before midnight Thursday after receiving a call about a man who was threatening family members with a gun.
wymt.com
Kentucky woman sentenced to 20 years in prison on drug trafficking charges
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County woman will spend two decades behind bars for her role in a drug trafficking case. In a post on the Williamsburg Police Department’s Facebook page, officials say Cara Lawson, 34, of Williamsburg was convicted back in January in the case and the sentence was recently handed down.
1450wlaf.com
Manhunt underway near I-75, helicopter on its way to assist
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – An event that began just after 4:30am Friday continues at this hour. Reports coming in to WLAF are that there was a road rage incident on I-75 and law enforcement caught up with the suspected instigator near Mile Marker 143. After the traffic stop, the...
