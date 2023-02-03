Volvo Group Finance Chief Steps Down

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Aug. 26, 2022, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
Former President Donald Trump spent the first 11 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last 11 months of his presidency, downplaying the seriousness of the illness. Trump believed the timing of the pandemic was inopportune, gripping the nation just a few months prior to the start of his unsuccessful reelection campaign.
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
The Biden administration offered to brief former President's officials on newly discovered intelligence that Beijing sent spy balloons into U.S. airspace during Donald Trump's tenure in the top office. What Happened: The comments from President Joe Biden-led administration came after Trump and senior members of his national security team said...
Entrepreneur and sports team owner Mark Cuban opened up on a variety of topics while speaking with Bill Maher on a December 2022 episode of the “Club Random” podcast. Among the many topics the duo discussed were politics, which led to a take on Cuban’s political leanings and what he thought of former President Donald Trump.
Former President Donald Trump says that if he is re-elected for another term in office, he will not use the power of the presidency to punish critics, but adds that he's "entitled to a revenge tour." In an interview on The Hugh Hewitt Show, Trump said, "I wouldn't do that...
Uruguay, the first country in the world to legalize recreational marijuana, is currently exporting low-THC cannabis, or hemp, to the United States. According to information procured exclusively by Javier Hasse, managing director of Benzinga Cannabis and CEO of El Planteo, CEND, a provider of technology and certification platforms to the cannabis industry, has completed its inaugural shipment of approximately 1,000 pounds of high-quality cannabis flowers to Low Gravity, a hemp company that specializes in quality control, production and distribution of flowers and kief. This shipment, valued at approximately $2.5 million, will be sold to consumers who want to experience the multiple benefits of cannabinoids without the psychotropic effects of delta-9 THC.
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
US private equity giant Carlyle Group Inc CG names investment-banking veteran Harvey Schwartz its new chief executive, completing its search for a new leader after Kewsong Lee’s abrupt resignation in August last year. Carlyle appointed Mr. Schwartz, 58 years, on Monday, who most recently served as co-president of Goldman...
A 2018 video obtained by MSNBC featuring Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates expressing his opinion about former President Donald Trump was used by Inc. Magazine to explain the psychology behind persons similar to Trump. While addressing the staff of the "Gates Foundation," Gates recounted his peculiar interaction with Trump....
A best-selling book published in 2022 that charts the rise of former President Donald Trump reveals how he felt about being in the Oval Office. Trump 'Scripting Out The Movie Of His Life': Writing about how Trump rose from the ranks of real estate executive to the President of the United States, author Maggie Haberman makes the case that Trump wasn’t an actor but came close to being one.
WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is now the most traded crypto among the top 1000 Ethereum ETH/USD whales. It also holds the biggest token position by dollar value. At the time of writing on Saturday, Shiba Inu had reached $0.00001429, up by 14.5% in the last 24 hours and up by 21% in the last seven days.
Regennabis, an ESG advisory for the global cannabis and hemp market, is gearing up for its second annual Regenerative Cannabis Live Event at the United Nations Delegates Dining Room in New York City on May 11th. This exclusive gathering will bring together more than 300 government and corporate leaders from...
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which was hit by a major hack in November 2022 (estimated at more than $600 million), has sought the help of cybersecurity company Sygnia to secure its environment. John J. Ray III, the new CEO of FTX, revealed the situation during bankruptcy court proceedings in Delaware, Coindesk...
Nancy Mace, a conservative representative from South Carolina's 1st congressional district may seem like an unlikely champion for cannabis legalization. However, she has been a vocal advocate for reform, speaking out on several occasions in favor of the plant. Below is a list of 5 occasions when Mace overtly supported...
The U.S. housing market may have bottomed, according to some real-estate analysts, citing multiple data points. What Happened: Housing demand was beginning to grow while the supply of homes for sale remains limited, said Altos Research CEO Mike Simonsen. This week, available inventory dropped to 457,000, with new listings volume...
A bail agreement is reached between Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors. The judge had restricted Bankman-Fried from contacting FTX and Alameda Research employees. Sam Bankman-Fried and U.S. prosecutors have come to an agreement regarding the conditions of his bail, according to a statement made by his legal representative on Monday, Reuters reported.
A Michigan-based marijuana processing facility was recently shut down by the state regulator, reported MLive. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) accused the Shiawassee County-based business of operating under the name Layercake Farms 2 and possessing untagged cannabis products. Candid Labs holds licenses to process products supplying both recreational and medical...
Video game giant Activision Blizzard ATVI reported fourth-quarter and full fiscal year financial results after the market close Monday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: Activision Blizzard reported fourth-quarter GAAP net revenue of $2.33 billion, down from $2.16 billion year-over-year. Fourth-quarter net bookings were $3.57 billion, up 43% year-over-year and marking a new quarterly record for the company.
