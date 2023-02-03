ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
1450wlaf.com

Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – Now, you can also access local public service announcements to 1450wlaf.com/psa, or you can access them by going to the community tab. There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. If you have an event that you’d like to share with the rest of Campbell County, give us a call at 423.562.1450 or send us an email to wlaf@1450wlaf.com.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

BOE Budget & Finance Committee to meet Thursday

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education Budget and Finance Committee will meet on Thurs., Feb. 9 at 6 pm. The meeting will be in the lower level conference room of the Central Office. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/06/2023-6AM)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge

Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge passed away Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. She was of the Baptist Faith and a retired LPN. She is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Pauline Inman Irwin, sister Sarah Meeks, and father of her children Robert Norman. Survivors:. Daughters: Stephanie Carter...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Car crashes into Gibbs school building

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
CORRYTON, TN
WATE

Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Barbara Ann Ford, age 89 of Jacksboro

Barbara Ann Ford, age 89 of Jacksboro passed away Saturday, February 4th 2023. She was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by husband Willis Ford, sons, Gary and Keith Ford, parents York and Earsie Leffew Hamilton, brothers Bill and Jay Hamilton, grandmother Nannie Miller.
JACKSBORO, TN
WDEF

Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Richie Napier, age 60 of Speedwell

Richie Napier, age 60 of Speedwell went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. He attended High Street Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife Verlane Napier, father Joe Fisher Napier, sister Sandy Hill, brother Ricky Napier, and nephew Corey Hill. Survivors:. Daughter: Stephanie...
SPEEDWELL, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TDOT: Temporary lane closures possible during I-75 work

TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans next week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties. At the bottom of this story, you will find a link to TDOT’s full report on construction projects on Tennessee roads, including several in Knox County, and several other ongoing projects.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

James Edward (Jimmy) Davis, age 87 of Clinton

It’s with a very sad and heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved James Edward (Jimmy) Davis, age 87, a longtime resident of Shinliver Community in Clinton, TN. Jimmy went to be with our Lord Jesus on February 1, 2023, while a patient of Diversicare of Oak Ridge Nursing Home. He will be missed by the ones he has left behind, but he’s now rejoicing evermore with the Saints that went before him. Jimmy was of the Baptist faith. He was born on November 18, 1935, to his late parents John Davis and Della (Byrge) Davis in the Beech Fork Community. Jimmy was their only son, second to the oldest child.
CLINTON, TN
rmef.org

Hatfield Knob Forage Openings Tennessee – Restoring Elk Country

Enhance it and they will come. The southern stretch of the Cumberland Mountains is Tennessee elk country, and Hatfield Knob is its epicenter. About 50 miles north of Knoxville, the knob and its viewing tower is the most popular spot in the state for elk and those who like to view them.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. The victim was a woman, Sheriff Wayne Barton confirmed. She was transported to Tennova Medical Center. This is a developing story.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Car in Big Creek at Goat Rock Bridge recovered

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF)– Divers with the Anderson County Rescue Squad assisted the La Follette Rescue Squad on Saturday afternoon in the recovery of a car in Big Creek at Goat Rock Bridge. That’s between Indian River Village and High Knob. There was no one in the car. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED-02/04/2023-5PM)
LAFOLLETTE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Monroe County

At the request of 10th Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Monroe County late Thursday evening. Preliminary information indicates that shortly before midnight EST, officers with the Sweetwater Police Department responded to a call...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WATE

LCSO hosts anniversary memorial for fallen Sgt. Chris Jenkins

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office hosted an anniversary memorial service Friday to remember and honor K-9 Sgt. Chris Jenkins, who was killed Feb. 3, 2022 while on duty. A WATE livestream event. LCSO hosts anniversary memorial for fallen Sgt. Chris …. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office hosted an anniversary memorial...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy