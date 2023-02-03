Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1450wlaf.com
Car in Big Creek at Goat Rock Bridge recovered
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF)– Divers with the Anderson County Rescue Squad assisted the La Follette Rescue Squad on Saturday afternoon in the recovery of a car in Big Creek at Goat Rock Bridge. That’s between Indian River Village and High Knob. There was no one in the car. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED-02/04/2023-5PM)
TDOT: Traffic backed up on I-640 East at Rutledge Pike after vehicle flipped across the road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said a vehicle blocked traffic Friday evening on Interstate 640 East after flipping across the road. TDOT reported the incident around 3:20 p.m. near Rutledge Pike and the I-40 split, saying the incident happened in the construction zone. Crews were able...
nbc24.com
New proposal would gut the gas tax, charge drivers per mile
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TND) — Drivers pay a gas tax when they fill up but Tennessee is considering a new per-mile usage fee. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive, instead of taxing fuel, if a pilot program moves forward. Two groups supporting the program...
hstoday.us
GAO Says Tennessee Valley Authority Could Better Manage Climate-Related Risks
A recent report says the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) faces several climate-related risks to its operations. Increasing temperatures and other climate-related risks are expected to affect TVA’s ability to generate and transmit electricity, according to reports reviewed and stakeholders interviewed by the Government Accountability Office (GAO). For example, in 2007, 2010, and 2011, TVA had to reduce power generation at its Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant because river temperatures were too high to receive discharge water from the plant without raising ecological risks.
1450wlaf.com
14 names on Friday, February 3, 2023, Arrest Report
Albright, Brenda Darlene, age 67 of 136 Dog Lane, Jacksboro for possession of drug paraphernalia. Baker, Timothy Leonard, age 46 of 105 Stone Mill Road, Jacksboro for court imposed to serve time. Foster, Rodney Everette, age 48 (homeless) of La Follette for public intoxication. Herron, Anthony David, age 45 of...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
thunder1320.com
Tennessee Fire Marshal’s office calls attention to burn awareness week
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11, 2023). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent burn-related injuries from...
Tennessee School Closings & Delays: February 3, 2023
Multiple Tennessee school districts have announced closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the concern for icy conditions.
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
wvlt.tv
Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deadly drugs are flooding East Tennessee from out of state, and it’s not going unnoticed by district attorneys. They shared their plan to crack down on the dangerous drug pipeline, and it’s already lead to dozens of arrests. “This is officially a hostile market...
Gov. Lee to give State of the State address
Governor Bill Lee will give the annual State of the State address Monday at 6 from the House of Chamber at the Capitol.
Bill proposes changes to free breakfast and lunch programs in schools
The new proposed bill would make school breakfast programs available to all schools instead of just some schools that meet certain criteria.
WKRN
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
wvlt.tv
Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
tnledger.com
God’s winning in state’s license plate primary
Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
OnlyInYourState
This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee
There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
It’s been smelling pretty ‘skunky’ lately in Middle TN
Over the last month, it's been hard to drive through Middle Tennessee or Southern Kentucky without smelling that repugnant odor. For skunks, though, that's the smell of love during mating season.
tigerdroppings.com
Tennessee Lawmakers Are Attempting To Make The Monday Following The Super Bowl A Holiday
It's about damn time. I doubt you'll find many people who will argue with having the day after the Super Bowl off... Two Democratic lawmakers are seeking to remove Columbus Day as an official holiday in Tennessee in favor of a different day of celebration: the day after the Super Bowl.
OnlyInYourState
The Little Known Cave In Tennessee That Everyone Should Explore At Least Once
We have many amazing caves in Tennessee, but the Historic Cherokee Caverns in Knoxville is an oft-overlooked hidden gem just waiting to be explored. Curious to learn more? Let’s go underground!. You may only go to the Cherokee Caverns in Knoxville, Tennessee, during special events, but when you do...
TDOE: More than half of all TN teachers say student attendance was biggest challenge last school year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — More than half of all teachers surveyed across Tennessee said student attendance was the biggest concern during the 2021 - 2022 school year, according to results of the 2022 Tennessee Educator Survey released on Friday. The Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee Education Research Alliance...
Comments / 0