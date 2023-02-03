A recent report says the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) faces several climate-related risks to its operations. Increasing temperatures and other climate-related risks are expected to affect TVA’s ability to generate and transmit electricity, according to reports reviewed and stakeholders interviewed by the Government Accountability Office (GAO). For example, in 2007, 2010, and 2011, TVA had to reduce power generation at its Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant because river temperatures were too high to receive discharge water from the plant without raising ecological risks.

