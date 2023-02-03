Read full article on original website
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF)– Divers with the Anderson County Rescue Squad assisted the La Follette Rescue Squad on Saturday afternoon in the recovery of a car in Big Creek at Goat Rock Bridge. That’s between Indian River Village and High Knob. There was no one in the car. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED-02/04/2023-5PM)
14 names on Friday, February 3, 2023, Arrest Report
Albright, Brenda Darlene, age 67 of 136 Dog Lane, Jacksboro for possession of drug paraphernalia. Baker, Timothy Leonard, age 46 of 105 Stone Mill Road, Jacksboro for court imposed to serve time. Foster, Rodney Everette, age 48 (homeless) of La Follette for public intoxication. Herron, Anthony David, age 45 of...
