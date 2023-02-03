LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF)– Divers with the Anderson County Rescue Squad assisted the La Follette Rescue Squad on Saturday afternoon in the recovery of a car in Big Creek at Goat Rock Bridge. That’s between Indian River Village and High Knob. There was no one in the car. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED-02/04/2023-5PM)

