Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Wings if Superbowl Goes into OvertimeBethany LathamKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
kshb.com
Century old record falls as rain chances perk up
A cold front slides through this evening with a band of rain setting up east of KC late. Better chance for rain to wintry mix Wednesday to Wednesday night. Another chance for light wintry weather Thursday night - Friday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Today: Mostly cloudy, very windy and warm. A...
Photos: Overland Park woman spots rare weather phenomenon
An Overland Park, Kansas, resident spotted an unusual sight in the sky: Rare clouds with a circular gap formed by a plane.
Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney intersection closing begins Feb. 7
Missouri Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Watson Drive and 19th Street in Kearney, starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, for construction of new roundabout near what will be the new Interstate 35 and 19th street interchange. "As part of this work, 19th Street will be closed at Paddock Drive...
KCTV 5
Officials: 21-year-old man fell through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed one person fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man, and that Johnson County Park Police were leading the response.
plattecountylandmark.com
First Watch is open at Tiffany Springs
A First Watch restaurant has opened at Tiffany Springs in Platte County. The new First Watch opened recently near the N. Ambassador/NW Skyview intersection at Tiffany Springs. The official address is 9021 N Ambassador Dr., Kansas City, Mo. 64154. First Watch is an American restaurant chain based in Bradenton, Fla....
plattecountylandmark.com
KC’s new airport ready to fly on Feb. 28
An opening date has been announced for Kansas City’s $1.54 billion new airport terminal, located in Platte County at the site of the existing KCI Airport. Kansas City officials this week the new airport will officially open on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Ground was broken in March 2019 on the...
plattecountylandmark.com
Caution tape around downtown building
Caution tape surrounds a commercial building at the northwest corner of Third and Main Streets in downtown Platte City. City officials say a few bricks at the top front of the vacant building had worked loose and fell to the Main Street sidewalk below one day last week. Since the situation is a potential hazard to pedestrians, the sidewalk area around the structure will remain roped off until the situation is properly addressed, city officials said. The building is the former home of the late Jim Farley’s Law Office but is no longer owned by the Farley family. City officials say the current owner, who has a dental practice in the Gladstone area, has been responsive to the city’s concerns and will have a brick mason look at the site as soon as can be scheduled. DJ Gehrt, city administrator, indicated there are currently no other structural concerns with the building.
75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman injured in single-vehicle collision
A 75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, woman sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Savannah, Missouri.
QSR magazine
Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
KMBC.com
Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man from Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Overland Park, Kan. Frank Iams, 79, was last seen Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the area of the 9600 block of Wedd Dr. in Overland Park. Iams is described as a white male...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
I found a great apartment — but the landlord charges fees for a pet fish
An astonished TikToker recently discovered caring for a pet fish could tank her monthly budget. In a viral TikTok that has netted over 60,000 views, the Missouri woman, who goes by @nicr__ online, seemed at a loss for words over the fees a Kansas City landlord is charging for a little swimmer.
inkansascity.com
Kansas City Home Trends 2023: What’s Hot and What’s Not? Our Home Experts Present Their Forecast
Covid influenced how we want to live, says Will Ruder, executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City. With the second largest HBA Parade of Homes in the country, KC’s Ruder is in a prime spot to notice. “Homebuilders are responding to an intense demand for more space,” he says, now that we work, dine, exercise, play, podcast, and even worship from our homes.
kcur.org
Food Critics: The best Asian and Asian-inspired food in Kansas City in 2023
Kansas City might be known for its barbeque, but that’s not all this cow town has going for it. That’s especially true when it comes to the city’s diverse selection of Asian restaurants. “There's probably an Asian restaurant of some sort in every single corner of this...
fox4kc.com
One critically injured in shooting Sunday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Ave around 1:04 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. In addition, they found a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
KMBC.com
Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday
KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
gotodestinations.com
Discover the Best Italian Restaurants in Kansas City – (Photos!)
Are you a fan of authentic Italian cuisine? Are you in the mood for a plate of freshly made pasta or a slice of piping hot pizza? Look no further because we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of Italian restaurants. So grab a fork, a...
bluevalleypost.com
🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County
This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
Kansas City golf course’s transformation ranked among best in US
Golf Digest recently named Oakwood Country Club's golf course revamp as the third-best golf course transformation in the United States.
kansascitymag.com
Kansas City’s long-awaited new airport is about to open—here are the numbers to know
The runway is cleared, the landing gear is down, and the descent to an on-time landing has begun. After years of planning and building, the new MCI airport is in its final stages and on schedule to open in March. The largest single infrastructure project in the city’s history, the...
