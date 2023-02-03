ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kshb.com

Century old record falls as rain chances perk up

A cold front slides through this evening with a band of rain setting up east of KC late. Better chance for rain to wintry mix Wednesday to Wednesday night. Another chance for light wintry weather Thursday night - Friday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Today: Mostly cloudy, very windy and warm. A...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney intersection closing begins Feb. 7

Missouri Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Watson Drive and 19th Street in Kearney, starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, for construction of new roundabout near what will be the new Interstate 35 and 19th street interchange. "As part of this work, 19th Street will be closed at Paddock Drive...
KEARNEY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

First Watch is open at Tiffany Springs

A First Watch restaurant has opened at Tiffany Springs in Platte County. The new First Watch opened recently near the N. Ambassador/NW Skyview intersection at Tiffany Springs. The official address is 9021 N Ambassador Dr., Kansas City, Mo. 64154. First Watch is an American restaurant chain based in Bradenton, Fla....
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

KC’s new airport ready to fly on Feb. 28

An opening date has been announced for Kansas City’s $1.54 billion new airport terminal, located in Platte County at the site of the existing KCI Airport. Kansas City officials this week the new airport will officially open on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Ground was broken in March 2019 on the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Caution tape around downtown building

Caution tape surrounds a commercial building at the northwest corner of Third and Main Streets in downtown Platte City. City officials say a few bricks at the top front of the vacant building had worked loose and fell to the Main Street sidewalk below one day last week. Since the situation is a potential hazard to pedestrians, the sidewalk area around the structure will remain roped off until the situation is properly addressed, city officials said. The building is the former home of the late Jim Farley’s Law Office but is no longer owned by the Farley family. City officials say the current owner, who has a dental practice in the Gladstone area, has been responsive to the city’s concerns and will have a brick mason look at the site as soon as can be scheduled. DJ Gehrt, city administrator, indicated there are currently no other structural concerns with the building.
PLATTE CITY, MO
QSR magazine

Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
inkansascity.com

Kansas City Home Trends 2023: What’s Hot and What’s Not? Our Home Experts Present Their Forecast

Covid influenced how we want to live, says Will Ruder, executive vice president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City. With the second largest HBA Parade of Homes in the country, KC’s Ruder is in a prime spot to notice. “Homebuilders are responding to an intense demand for more space,” he says, now that we work, dine, exercise, play, podcast, and even worship from our homes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

One critically injured in shooting Sunday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Officers responded to Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kensington Ave around 1:04 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. In addition, they found a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Excelsior Springs man killed in Clay County crash early Thursday

KEARNEY, Mo. — The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man killed in a crash near Kearney early Thursday morning. Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

🍝 Post readers pick the best pasta in Johnson County

This week, we’re talking pasta: Spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine, penne and more. Here are Post readers’ favorite places to get pasta in Johnson County. Viona’s Italian Bistro, in downtown Overland Park at 7933 Marty Street, is the top pasta pick for Post readers this week. Their menu includes...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy