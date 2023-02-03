ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Breezy and cooler weather on the way

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
 3 days ago
A cold front is moving toward Southwest Florida tonight that will shake up the region’s forecast for a few days.

For this evening, a few showers are possible as the front arrives from the Gulf of Mexico. Coverage of rain will be isolated and fast-moving, so no areas will likely see significant rain totals other than a few hundredths of an inch.

Temperatures will slide into the upper 50s after midnight. Though this is cooler than where we’ve been lately, it is still a touch above average for early February as normally, this time of year, we fall into the middle 50s.

On Saturday, windy weather will take over the forecast, and that will spike our community’s wildfire threat. Wind is bad for fires as it helps them spread quickly. Through Saturday, be sure to use care outside when grilling, mowing the lawn, riding ATVs and driving trucks with trailers (ensure any chains aren’t hanging loose hitting the road.) Avoid burning outside, and use this time of year to prep your home’s exterior for wildfire season.

Sunday’s weather will have a better chance for some showers as temperatures return to the low 80s.

