ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackAmericaWeb

Tupac Painting From ‘Baby Boy’ Worth $75K Left Behind By Late Filmmaker John Singleton

By Alex Zephyr
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRxBu_0kbCzIPv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4ZxA_0kbCzIPv00

Source: Bob Berg / Getty


T he estate of John Singleton recently submitted an updated inventory of assets belonging to the late filmmaker, and one of the most special articles on the list is a painting of Tupac Shakur valued at $75,000. The artwork was featured prominently in Singleton’s 2001 film
Baby Boy , particularly in the room of its protagonist Jody Summers.

RadarOnline says they obtained the court documents provided by Sheila Ward, Singleton’s mother, and executrix of his estate. The list also includes Jody’s lowrider bicycle ($50,000), a Miles Davis poster ($21,000), various other paintings priced at $8,000, over a dozen boxes of comic books and more. The sum worth of items reportedly sits at $156,700.

Singleton and Shakur worked together on the film Poetic Justice , for which the rapper received an NAACP Image Awards nomination. In the summer of 1996, Singleton believed in the hip-hop icon so much that he told Shakur Baby Boy would nab him his first Oscars acting nod as well. But Tupac was infamously killed one week later in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting.

“I’d been working on the notes for years, and it was actually the last thing I talked to Tupac about doing,” he told the Chicago Tribune nearly five years after Shakur’s death. “When he got killed, I just put it on the shelf. I thought there was no way I’m gonna find anyone with as much heart and soul as he did, until I met Tyrese .”

And in an interview with TV One’s Uncensored , Tyrese Gibson shared how he landed the memorable role of Jody. “John walked up to me at one of these BET parties and said, ‘Hey man, I’ve got this movie idea called Baby Boy .’ And he was supposed to do it with Tupac, and Pac got killed. So John just put it on the shelf, he was done with it. He was like, ‘I wrote it for Pac, I had Pac in mind.’ So once Pac got killed it, it was over. And then John met me.”

“And because the movie was supposed to be done with Tupac, that’s the reason why we have this big mural of Tupac in my bedroom,” Gibson later revealed during the sit-down. “Because that was John’s way of saying, ‘You were supposed to be in this movie. You was my original baby bro.’”

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Late 'Boyz N The Hood' Director John Singleton’s $6 Million Estate To Be Split Between His 7 Children

John Singleton left behind over $6 million in assets at the time of his death and the money will be split between his children, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Singleton’s mother, Sheila Ward, has submitted her final report as an administrator of the late director’s estate. The famed director and movie producer died in 2019 at the age of 51 after suffering multiple strokes.In the final report, Ward revealed after handling debts and selling off assets the estate value is listed as $6,858,541.41. The assets include a Los Angeles home, a 1999 Lexus, a 2003...
Vibe

Nia Long Was Told She Looked “Too Sophisticated” And “Too Old” For ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Nia Long has revealed that she was passed over for a role in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels because she was deemed “too sophisticated” and “old” to act alongside Drew Barrymore.  During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the iconic actor was asked about her decision to pass on the film and star in Big Momma’s House instead, with Long clearing the air while also praising Lucy Liu, who would eventually land the role she was seeking of Alex Munday.More from VIBE.comIce-T Refutes Rumored Beef With 'Law & Order' Star Christopher Meloni'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Makes Streaming History'The Irrational' Series Starring Jesse L. Martin Ordered By...
Vibe

Lil Wayne’s $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major Hit

Various claims made by Lil Wayne in his $20 million counter-lawsuit against his ex-manager and attorney Robert Sweeney have been dismissed. According to Law, an appeals court ruled in Sweeney’s favor upon hearing four allegations in the suit, including causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment. More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson Sued By Business Managers For Alleged "Unpaid Services"Tyga Sued For $1.3M For Missed Lamborghini And Bentley PaymentsRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact Award The First Division concluded that Weezy’s accusations against his former employee held no ground,...
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
GEORGIA STATE
Essence

Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College

Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Flesh-N-Bone Warns Nelly Of Drug Use After Gangsta Boo’s Death

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony expressed some concern after footage of Nelly’s odd Juicy Fest performance surfaced. After the tragic passing of Gangsta Boo, fans and loved ones are reeling at its shock and as-of-yet unclear circumstances. While millions honored and will continue to honor her legacy and memory, other close ones are reflecting on the wider issues that might be at play. Moreover, Flesh-N-Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony warned Nelly of the dangers of drug use after his viral Juicy Fest performance.
TheDailyBeast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight During Beyoncé's Dubai Concert

Listen up, everyone: Beyoncé is back! Yes, really! Four years after she reunited with Destiny's Child during her legendary Coachella performance, Beyoncé has returned to the stage. According to Pitchfork, Queen Bey performed an hour-long set to commemorate the opening of Atlantis The Royal Resort, an upscale resort in Dubai. The gig allegedly earned her $24 million, per TMZ. As Pitchfork reported, the event was mostly populated by journalists and social media celebrities, although there were many bonafide celebs such as Kendall Jenner, Ellen Pompeo, and Liam Payne, in the building (via The Daily Mail).
netflixjunkie.com

Kanye West Claimed “They” Were Behind His Mother’s Death and Meek Mill and Lil Boosie Killing People – Who Are They?

Kanye West has a magnetic personality, and sometimes this magnet attracts tons of controversies. Ye wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week and what emerged after peeling off the racist layer was one that was antisemitic. Call it a breakdown of just the College Dropout rapper being vocal about his unpopular opinions, almost every brand deal that earned him a billionaire spot on the Forbes list decided to cut ties with him.
Vibe

Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Alleged Death Threats

During Sunday (Jan. 22) afternoon’s pivotal game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barnes found himself in a heated incident with his fiancée, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports (see below), the altercation catapulted after the former NBA champion and Patterson crossed paths at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.More from VIBE.comBlueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing BeefFreddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The ButcherMatt Barnes Says He Stopped A Player And Coach From Fighting Skip Bayless Barnes spat...
PATTERSON, CA
Popculture

'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Quits, Lashes out at Producers

Shekinah Jo is done with Love & Hip Hop. The current season of VH1: Family Reunion, which reunites old cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise who've had issues with one another, has shown Jo has major blowups with several co-stars. And after being physically attacked by Lyrica Anderson in the latest episode, she's airing out her frustrations with producers on the show in an Instagram live video.
Hot 104.7

Nicki Minaj and Husband Kenneth Petty Sued for $750,000 After He Allegedly Punched Security Guard in Face – Report

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty have been hit with a lawsuit from a security guard who claimed that he was allegedly punched in the face by Kenneth. According to a report by The Blast, published on Friday (Feb. 3), Thomas Weidenmuller, a security guard who resides in Germany, filed new documents in Los Angeles, demanding $753,958.51 from Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, for damages he suffered after he was allegedly attacked by Kenneth. The addendum is connected to a January 2022 lawsuit filed by Weidenmuller, who is suing for battery and infliction of emotional distress.
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy