Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Video Of Black Bear Sightings In New Canaan During Hibernation SeasonFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Looking For a Crystal Shop In Westchester? Visit Custom Crystal Creations in Dobbs Ferry NYOut and About Westchester NYDobbs Ferry, NY
President Joe Biden Announced a $292 Million Grant For The Hudson River Tunnel Also Known As The Gateway ProjectAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
New York YIMBY
Developer Reveal Plans for 15-Story Apartment Building at 157 Westchester Avenue in Port Chester, New York
Titanium Realty Group has revealed proposals to redevelop a historic theater into a mixed-use rental property at 157 West Chester Avenue in Port Chester, Westchester County. If approved by the Port Chester Planning Commission, the new building will top out at 15 stories and comprise 169 market-rate rental units, 21 affordable housing units designated for households earning 60 percent area median income (AMI), 1,465 square feet of commercial space, and two levels of parking for up to 110 vehicles.
Fed-up Brooklyn tenants go on rent strike
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of Brooklyn residents, fed up over their landlord never making much-needed repairs, is going on a rent strike, they told PIX11 News on Sudnay. When it rains outside Richard Felix’s fourth floor apartment at 1074 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights, he says it also rains inside his rent-stabilized one […]
Car strikes entrance to Gateway Apartments in Bridgeport – 3rd time in 2 years
Police said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. while the car was traveling south on West Avenue and veered off course.
What If we had a ‘Swap Shop’ near the Norwalk transfer station?
Ah, the dump, or rather, Norwalk’s transfer station, is a place many of us frequent either to recycle metal, waste oil, or large plastic items, or drop off food scraps. What seems unfortunate is visiting the transfer station and also seeing furniture that is gently-used, brand-new, or vintage, along with other interesting items that are unwanted by the original owner being thrown out in the solid waste dumpsters on a daily basis. Why can’t these items also be set aside for someone to give them TLC?
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
Stamford officials push for free CT Transit bus fares for entire state
The Stamford Board of Representatives is expected to take up the matter at a meeting Monday night.
Safe Streets Connecticut: January 2023
We made it through sixteen full days of the calendar year before experiencing any pedestrian fatalities. Then, on January 17, 2023, motorists killed two pedestrians — one in Killingly and one in Bridgeport. Around 2:20 AM, the 49-year old driver of a 2006 Cadillac C/t Cts Hi Feature struck...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 144 Units at 241 West 28th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for Ruby, a 22-story, two-tower mixed-use development at 241 West 28th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan. Designed by COOKFOX Architects and developed by MAG Partners, Atalaya, Safanad, and Qualitas, the structure yields 480 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 144 units for residents at 70 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $48,138 to $187,330.
State Lands $18M Homelessness Lifeline
Oscar Britt has a plan to survive subfreezing temperatures this weekend thanks to a connection he made with outreach workers who found him a hard-to-secure shelter bed at Columbus House. The state is hoping to hire many more such workers who can connect with many more Oscars in New Haven...
tourcounsel.com
Danbury Fair | Shopping mall in Connecticut
Danbury Fair (also referred to as Danbury Fair Mall) is an upscale shopping mall located in Danbury, Connecticut. As of 2011, it is the second largest shopping mall in Connecticut, as well as the fifth largest in New England. It is located off of Interstate 84 and U.S. Route 7 opposite the Danbury Municipal Airport.
News 12
Stratford family's furnace fixed thanks to Bridgeport nonprofit
A Stratford family is thanking the community after their furnace was fixed this weekend. Leighann and Greg Rose's furnace had been broken for over a month and the temperature in their home was 50 degrees. Greg Rose lost his job in October. The couple, along with their two children with...
Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall
Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever. There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.
Mendham Compound With Barn, Tennis Courts Selling For $5.399
Looking for more space? A stunning compound spanning nearly 13,000 square feet is up for sale in Mendham. The six-bedroom and 10-bathroom home at 3 Winston Farm Ln. is described on Zillow as an “impeccable all-brick Georgian colonial” built in 1991. The property sits on more than five...
One shot on Munson Street in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot on Munson Street in New Haven on Saturday afternoon, police said. The victim was a 33-year-old New Haven resident who was at a bus stop when he heard gun shots. He realized he had been shot on his ankle and began running. He ran into a […]
Fair Haven Gets An Outreach Worker
Frank Redente, Jr. pointed to an armful of tattoos remembering the names of young New Haveners who have lost their lives to street violence. Born and raised in Fair Haven, Redente now hopes to be part of the solution to the complex and chronic issue of youth violence as he takes on the job of being the first street outreach worker ever dedicated solely to his home neighborhood.
The Manor in West Orange is closing, leaving vendors and couples in limbo
News 12’s Ali Reid spoke with Jessica Piegaro, the chief operating officer of Brian Delia Photography, about the closing and what couples can do if they need a new venue.
connect-bridgeport.com
Why Bridgeport? The Importance of the NCWV Airport and Why the Sky is the Limit for Foreseeable Future
How important is the North Central West Virginia (NCWV) Airport to Bridgeport and our region?. A 2019 economic impact study found that the airport generates $1.1 billion in economic impact annually. It would be hard to argue the significance of that amount. Over the next decade, we will see dollar amounts that will dwarf that impressive $1.1 billion.
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Connecticut is filled with small mom-and-pop businesses that are so authentic and charming; they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligible
With millions of people in the metropolitan area, New York is one of the most populated and busiest cities in the world. It is also a city with diverse culture. Every year, thousands of people go to New York City to find jobs and for permanent residence with their families. It won’t be wrong to say that NYC has become a hub for entertainment, commerce, and health care.
connecticutexplorer.com
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
Comments / 0