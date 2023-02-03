ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

How San Jose, CA Mayor Will Tackle Trash, Homelessness and Crime

Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it’s time to “deliver” solutions in America’s 10th largest city – starting with the overflowing trash that’s plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose’s 66th mayor focused on three key areas City Hall needs to fix: blight, homelessness and public safety.
SAN JOSE, CA

