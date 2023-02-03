ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

the32789.com

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award

Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
WINTER PARK, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg Mardi Gras to feature food, live music and parades

The Leesburg Partnership will be hosting the 25th annual Mardi Gras party in the Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb 11 in Historic Downtown Leesburg. The event will feature jugglers, fire eaters, stilt walkers, festive foods, vendors, three parades and live music. There is no charge to attend the event.
LEESBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Wetlands Park to host free festival with exhibits, guided hikes and tours

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! Orlando Wetlands Park will be hosting its annual festival this month!. Some of the experiences at this family-friendly event will be exploring environmental exhibits, guided hikes and tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, native plant give-away, door prizes and more!
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident

A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. — The central Florida community honored the life of Tyre Nichols at a vigil at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando on Saturday night. At the ceremony, they also talked about gun violence and police brutality nationwide. What You Need To Know. Tyre Nichols was honored at a...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida

MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
MIAMI, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Don’t Miss the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 Season at Dr. Phillips Center

An unforgettable night at the theater is as close as downtown Orlando. You can experience AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando. Talk about an awesome date night! Dr. Phillips Center... The post Don’t Miss the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 Season at Dr. Phillips Center appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
knightnews.com

UCF aerospace engineering student top 5 in Miss Universe

Ashley Cariño, a current UCF student with a focus on aerospace engineering, also was just in the top 5 contenders of the 71st Miss Universe competition. Over the weekend of January 14th, Cariño placed 5th after competing successfully across multiple rounds in the pageant. Cariño, who was born...
ORLANDO, FL
What Now Orlando

RuSteak to Re-Open in Ocoee

On their Facebook, the restaurant has announced “One might say that we are glowing tonight. Glowing with excitement for sure! Stay tuned…. We are getting closer” alongside a picture of the restaurant’s lit-up neon sign.
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pine Hills, FL

Pine Hills is a sleepy but thriving neighborhood west of Orlando. This census-designated area is part of Orange County, Florida. Pine Hills is renowned for its abundance of ranch-style homes, which are nestled in spacious green lots for families and seniors who usually work or study in Orlando. Pine Hills,...
PINE HILLS, FL
ahsblueandwhite.com

The Macho Man Mark Bennett III

Coming all the way from the warm city of Vero Beach, Florida, into the AHS Blue & White spotlight is Junior Mark Bennett III. “He’s a very intelligent, and kind person, and a good friend who is very talented,” states a close friend of Mark’s, Junior Messiah Martinez. Mark Bennett is a member of the Apopka High School band and is very passionate about it. We decided that he is the student to highlight this time around.
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Dozens gather at vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens gathered in Lake Eola Park to remember Tyre Nichols Saturday. The 29-year-old died last month three days after being beaten by police in Memphis. Congressman Maxwell Frost came together with members of the community to honor Nichols. "Today, it's about celebrating his beautiful life," Frost...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida girl believed to be headed to Orlando with unknown man: deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teenage girl. Aliyah Williams, 14, was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, located on N Highway 301 in Citra. Deputies believe she is headed south to Orlando with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle.
ORLANDO, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County

Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
LEESBURG, FL

