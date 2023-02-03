Read full article on original website
The Historic Hotel Built In Orlando in 1924 For African Americans Barred From Segregated Hotels
The hotel, now African-American Museum, provided lodging for visiting African Americans. The casino served as a community center in which no gambling took place. The hotel and casino became a central icon of the African American music community.
the32789.com
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg Mardi Gras to feature food, live music and parades
The Leesburg Partnership will be hosting the 25th annual Mardi Gras party in the Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb 11 in Historic Downtown Leesburg. The event will feature jugglers, fire eaters, stilt walkers, festive foods, vendors, three parades and live music. There is no charge to attend the event.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Wetlands Park to host free festival with exhibits, guided hikes and tours
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! Orlando Wetlands Park will be hosting its annual festival this month!. Some of the experiences at this family-friendly event will be exploring environmental exhibits, guided hikes and tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, native plant give-away, door prizes and more!
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Bans Mardi Gras Bead Tree ‘Tradition’ After Reported Incident
A fan-made Mardi Gras Bead Tree tradition has been banned at Universal Orlando Resort following a reported incident. Fans, and particularly Annual Passholders who visit multiple times during the season and receive a large amount of beads, have been adorning a tree outside the parking garages for years. A specific tree, as pictured above, to the right of the moving walkways when exiting the park has been home to hundreds of bead necklaces thrown by passing guests.
mynews13.com
Vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Lake Eola
ORLANDO, Fla. — The central Florida community honored the life of Tyre Nichols at a vigil at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando on Saturday night. At the ceremony, they also talked about gun violence and police brutality nationwide. What You Need To Know. Tyre Nichols was honored at a...
Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida
MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
Don’t Miss the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 Season at Dr. Phillips Center
An unforgettable night at the theater is as close as downtown Orlando. You can experience AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando. Talk about an awesome date night! Dr. Phillips Center... The post Don’t Miss the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 Season at Dr. Phillips Center appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Orlando venue Plaza Live threatened with loss of liquor license over hosting drag show last year
‘In the United States we do not allow the government to determine what we can read, see or hear.’
knightnews.com
UCF aerospace engineering student top 5 in Miss Universe
Ashley Cariño, a current UCF student with a focus on aerospace engineering, also was just in the top 5 contenders of the 71st Miss Universe competition. Over the weekend of January 14th, Cariño placed 5th after competing successfully across multiple rounds in the pageant. Cariño, who was born...
click orlando
🍃Hidden Gem: Orlando Wetlands Park opens new boardwalk, offers free tram tours
CHRISTMAS, Fla. – Central Florida is home to many beautiful parks, beaches and waterways, but here’s one you may not have heard of: Orlando Wetlands Park. In fact, it’s not even in Orlando, about 25 miles east of Lake Eola in the Christmas area. This hidden gem...
fox35orlando.com
Bethune-Cookman University mold, rat issues gain national attention after student outcry
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students’ outcries about conditions at Bethune-Cookman University are gaining national attention. Journalist Roland Martin who is the founder of the Black Star Network, and the host of a show called Unfiltered flew in from Washington D.C. to host the town hall. "This is not about...
DeSantis files complaint against Orlando Philharmonic for hosting drag holiday event
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) administration has filed a complaint against an Orlando foundation over a drag holiday event it hosted in which minors were allowed to attend the show. The complaint, which was filed Friday, alleges that the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation violated state law in allowing for a person to “commit lewd or…
RuSteak to Re-Open in Ocoee
On their Facebook, the restaurant has announced “One might say that we are glowing tonight. Glowing with excitement for sure! Stay tuned…. We are getting closer” alongside a picture of the restaurant’s lit-up neon sign.
mynews13.com
Osceola County woman recognized for environmental and historical conservation efforts
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — In honor of Black History Month, Spectrum News 13 is digging deep into the stories of history makers in Central Florida. Jennifer Paul, this week’s Everyday Hero, has made strides in preserving the history of Osceola County, and has used her voice to address environmental concerns in the area.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pine Hills, FL
Pine Hills is a sleepy but thriving neighborhood west of Orlando. This census-designated area is part of Orange County, Florida. Pine Hills is renowned for its abundance of ranch-style homes, which are nestled in spacious green lots for families and seniors who usually work or study in Orlando. Pine Hills,...
ahsblueandwhite.com
The Macho Man Mark Bennett III
Coming all the way from the warm city of Vero Beach, Florida, into the AHS Blue & White spotlight is Junior Mark Bennett III. “He’s a very intelligent, and kind person, and a good friend who is very talented,” states a close friend of Mark’s, Junior Messiah Martinez. Mark Bennett is a member of the Apopka High School band and is very passionate about it. We decided that he is the student to highlight this time around.
WESH
Dozens gather at vigil for Tyre Nichols in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens gathered in Lake Eola Park to remember Tyre Nichols Saturday. The 29-year-old died last month three days after being beaten by police in Memphis. Congressman Maxwell Frost came together with members of the community to honor Nichols. "Today, it's about celebrating his beautiful life," Frost...
fox35orlando.com
Missing Florida girl believed to be headed to Orlando with unknown man: deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered teenage girl. Aliyah Williams, 14, was last seen leaving the Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, located on N Highway 301 in Citra. Deputies believe she is headed south to Orlando with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County
Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
