ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkupstate.com

Legacy operators weigh in on NY’s legal weed quality, prices

New York’s first two retail adult-use dispensaries are open in Manhattan, where Housing Works Cannabis Co. and Smacked! Village opened in December and January, respectively. Excitement is in the air among shoppers, licensed operators, lawmakers and the legacy cannabis community. At the same time, concerns over price, plant quality and customer experience have been long-speculated and reported by several early customers. These claims are common when new cannabis markets come online.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Medicaid rolls swell as 8 million New Yorkers get coverage at expected record- price of almost $35B

It’s becoming Medicaid for the Many. The number of New York state residents who get government-funded Medicaid health insurance is expected to soar to nearly 8 million this year, data released from Gov. Hochul’s $227 billion budget plan shows. Another 3.7 million of New York’s 19 million residents qualify for Medicare, the government’s health insurance for the elderly. Some elderly residents also qualify for Medicaid, which covers long term care like nursing home costs. Excluding those only on Medicare, the number of residents enrolled in New York’s public health insurance hits 9 million when factoring in other programs covering those who...
WIBX 950

Could New York State Increase The Speed Limit To 70 MPH Soon?

Will New York State approve increasing the speed limit to 70 miles per hour this year? Let's be honest, most of us already drive faster than 70 miles per hour sometimes. I mean, who's really going 55 miles per hour? There is currently a bill in the New York State Senate to make the speed limit around the state go up to 70 mph.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newyorkupstate.com

A list of all Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licensees in New York State

This is a list of all current CAURD licensees as of Jan. 25, 2023, and includes the following information on each licensee: application number, nonprofit status, business name and DBA (if known), licensing date, owner(s), location and description. This list will be updated as more information becomes available, and is...
CNY News

Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items

Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WIBX 950

6 Earthquakes That Caused The Most Damage In New York State

On Monday, February 6, 2023, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected in Buffalo. The quake's epicenter was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca. The National Weather Service said,. At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
BUFFALO, NY
therealdeal.com

Florida, man: Sunshine State has more jobs than New York

For the first time in at least four decades, Florida has more jobs (barely) than New York, Bloomberg reported. The Sunshine State, with 9,578,500 nonfarm jobs, edged New York’s 9,576,100 nonfarm jobs — just 2,400 jobs — in 2022, the outlet reported, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. There is no indication if there was a margin for error in the statistics.
FLORIDA STATE
Syracuse.com

Data show how many could be impacted by Hochul’s proposed changes to bail laws

Albany — The “tweaks” to the state’s bail laws that Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider are facing two initial pushbacks from progressives and public defenders, who claim they could unjustly incarcerate too many people and may cause further confusion for the judges tasked with interpreting the retooled statutes.
WIBX 950

Was That The Biggest Earthquake In Western New York?

If this is the new definition of a “case of the Mondays,” we don’t want it. At approximately 6:15 EST, residents across Western New York felt their homes shake, and many of us wondered:. “What the heck was that?”. How Often Do Earthquakes Occur In Buffalo?. Earthquakes...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Did You Know This Presidential Assassin Had Ties to Central New York?

Did you know the man responsible for ending the life of a U.S. president had ties to Central New York?. Charles Guiteau is known throughout history as the man who assassinated President James A. Garfield, less than four months into his term. Before that, however, he lived in Oneida as part of the infamous Oneida Community.
ONEIDA, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy