Looking to increase the speed and efficiency of beverage container counting – and save time for customers – the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) has developed, and successfully patented, its Smart Count AI system. The Smart Count AI uses artificial intelligence, a neural network and specialized software to rapidly count containers by batch, critical to processing and counting the 12 million Green Bags Oregonians return each year. Developed in-house at OBRC, the technology counts beverage containers and credits customer accounts significantly faster than previous options, helping Oregon’s system operate with optimal efficiency.

OREGON STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO