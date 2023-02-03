Read full article on original website
debbie
3d ago
Public schools are useless. The teachers talk more about themselves than teaching. Students are out of control. Students are bullied and the school does nothing about it. Parents should have control over where they would like their children to go to school. You shouldn’t have to go to your neighborhood school if there is another school that is better for you.
4
Who's running this circus?
3d ago
This will force the public schools to improve, to keep up with the private schools. Iur tax monies should be best spent on whatever is the best education for our kids
2
Decision Day Looms for Marjory Stoneman Douglas Enrollment Relief: School Board Workshops to Review Community Proposals
The Broward County School Board is holding a crucial workshop on Tuesday, February 7, to review proposals and community input in determining new boundaries for Marjory Stoneman Douglas for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year. At the heart of the matter is the pressing issue of over-enrollment at MSD, causing a...
Broward School Board to select current or former administrator as interim leader
The next leader for Broward schools will likely be someone with close ties to the district, having served as a current or former administrator. The School Board will meet Tuesday to vote on a $365,000 separation package for Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who will end a turbulent 18-month tenure nearly two years before her contract was set to expire. At the same meeting, the board will ...
Broward School Board, Dr. Vickie Cartwright agree on separation terms
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and her lawyers reached an agreement on an exit package with the district Thursday afternoon. The deal worth $365,646 includes severance, vacation, sick time and benefits. It follows a decision by the board last month to cut ties with Cartwright, who has been on the job for about 18 months, including her stint as interim superintendent. She's been criticized for her leadership and missteps with some communities. The school board will vote on the package next Tuesday, February 7th.Under the terms of the agreement, Cartwright won't be able to sue the district. Both sides are working on a non-disparagement agreement.Cartwright also agrees to be a consultant for 60 days 'off-site' to help with the transition. The school board is expected to name an acting superintendent on Tuesday and Cartwright will officially offer her resignation. Afterward, Cartwright expressed relief and praised the district and its employees for their work. She's indicated she will be seeking employment as a superintendent elsewhere.
Deerfield News
Deerfield Beach Residents Who Vote By Mail Must Request Ballots For Upcoming Municipal Election
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-All Florida residents must request a ballot in order to vote in upcoming municipal elections as well as for election day voting. You must go online to request the ballot from The Supervisor of Elections in Broward County. Municipal elections for the City of Deerfield Beach will be held on March 14, 2023.
floridapolitics.com
Lawmakers will again weigh paying $10M to Broward deputy who survived avoidable shooting
The man who shot him should have already been behind bars. More than 15 years after former Broward County Deputy Maury Hernandez suffered permanent injuries in an entirely preventable shooting, state lawmakers will again be asked to consider paying him damages. Port Orange Rep. Tom Wright and Hialeah Rep. Alex...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Teacher of the Year finalists share thoughts on nomination
(WSVN) - There is no shortage of incredible educators in Broward County and this year one is no exception. Five finalists were chosen for Broward County Public Schools 2023 Teacher of the Year and here is what they had to say. As the district prepares to crown the winner at...
WSVN-TV
Tropical Elementary pre-K teacher Haley Shurack named Broward Teacher of the Year
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools named their top teacher of the year. The honor went to pre-K teacher Haley Shurack of Tropical Elementary School in Plantation. Shurack works with children who are deaf and hard of hearing. During the ceremony, held Friday night at DRV PNK...
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
wflx.com
School staffer on leave, used 'obscene language' around students, principal says
A staff member at Wellington Landings Middle School is on administrative leave and could face disciplinary action after using "highly offensive and obscene language" around students, the school's principal said. In a letter to parents and guardians on Friday, principal Lindsay Ingersoll said the incident happened on Thursday. "Unfortunately, we...
WSVN-TV
Miramar passes resolution denouncing DeSantis’ decision to pull AP Black studies course
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials in Miramar have passed a resolution aimed directly at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision about the content of a course on African American studies. The Miramar City Council unanimously approved the resolution on Wednesday night, the first day of Black History Month. “I...
cw34.com
Assault victim's family says Palm Beach County School District brushed them off
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The CBS12 News I-Team partnered with CBS12 News En Espanol to investigate a family's claims they were brushed off by the Palm Beach County School District because of a language barrier. They say they didn't know where else to turn, after their daughter...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Resident Plans to Run Against Marlon Bolton; Calls for Ethical Leadership
Resident Horatio Bryan of Banyan Lakes plans to run against Marlon Bolton for the District 1 commissioner seat in the 2024 election. If elected, he hopes to bring “ethical leadership and actual community engagement.”. “I would do my best to create and support the community, spread love and positivity,...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Most Coral Gables voters OK with annexation; more approve of Mayor Vince Lago
Lago has been a driving force behind efforts to extend Coral Gables’ boundaries over the last two years. More than half of Coral Gables voters favor a renewed push to annex the neighborhood of Little Gables, while over two-thirds support the man behind the move, Mayor Vince Lago, new polling shows.
floridapolitics.com
New effort providing four-legged support launched in honor of MSD victim
The five-year anniversary of Florida's worst school shooting arrives after a momentous year and imminent change. At the approach of the five-year anniversary when Jaime Guttenberg left for school and didn’t come back, her family is confronting the rest of those anniversaries with new resolve — and a new mission.
'Dream difficult dreams': Leaders advise students at Wellington Black History Month forum
WELLINGTON — Why does it matter to work on your passions? How do you open a business? What does it take to succeed in the professional world?. Eleven Black business owners, doctors and community leaders from around Palm Beach County answered these questions for local students Wednesday during Wellington's first Black History Month forum.
Palm Beach County schools announce teacher, principal of the year
Behind every Palm Beach County student is a person who dedicates their life to education. And on Tuesday evening, the school district celebrated four of the people who make local schools a success. "This is our Oscars," Superintendent Mike Burke said during this year's Celebrate the Great award ceremony. "This is our...
County OKs high-density apartment complex next to LWB-area senior community
LAKE WORTH BEACH — Valencia Shores has lost its fight to block a high-density apartment complex from being built to the north of the 1,143-home retirement community. Palm Beach County commissioners approved plans by a 6-1 vote for the Villages at Windsor, a development that will abut Valencia Shores and include four buildings containing 187 apartments. Forty-seven will be workforce housing, where rents will be linked to one's income.
Video captures violent fight at Miami Killian Senior High, students cited
MIAMI - Another brawl at a Miami Dade Public school. Another incident of what one student says is excessive bullying."It's crazy because about a week prior to the incident, I've been begging my mom to switch me out, and we've been trying to switch out of this school before this happened," said the student, who wished to remain anonymous. This 16-year-old student says she was targeted and attacked at Killian High School last Friday.Cell phone video shows the moment she was pummeled to the ground."They actually pulled one of my braids out, and I hit my head on the back of...
New tower aims to bring affordable housing for seniors to South Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- A host of city and county dignitaries attended an invite-only event Friday to preview the Tucker Tower, a $44 million affordable housing community being built in West Perrine that will cater to senior citizens. Plans call for the project's apartments, which will be reserved for residents who earn at or below 25, 30 and 60 percent of area median income, to be completed by spring 2024.The project is the fifth affordable housing collaboration between HTG and Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning's non-profit AM Affordable Housing. "We're stepping up to the plate," Mourning said.Builders said the tenant rents will range from $450 on the low end to $1,300 a month on the high end. And the 120 new apartments are priced at about a third of the market rate rents in the area. Amenities at the site are expected to include a fitness and business center and luxury pool.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Center at Sistrunk Blessing and Dedication
February 3, 2023 – Holy Cross Health invites the community to join the blessing and dedication of the new Holy Cross Health Center at Sistrunk on Wednesday, March 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Open to the public, people will be given a chance to tour and meet...
