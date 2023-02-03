Spiritual momentum is a powerful force

As an avid sports viewer, I have witnessed a strange and powerful event that often occurs. It is something called momentum. For example, in a recent football game Team A kept turning the ball over to their opponents allowing Team B to take a remarkable lead. It seemed impossible that Team A could come back to win, but Team B eventually turned the ball over allowing Team A to score some points. Soon it became clear the momentum had swung and Team A could do no wrong. Team A finally kicked a game winning field goal to claim the victory.

Momentum is real and works in many aspects of our lives. It is a powerful force that can somehow push you toward a goal preventing anything that an opponent throws at you to succeed.

I have experienced my own spiritual momentum in the past. There was a time in my younger years when I chose not to attend church. I had my reasons and made a so-called pact with God. I felt I didn’t need to go to church to have a good relationship with God until a certain missionary came into my life and issued a challenge. For the first time in my life, I sat down to read the scriptures cover to cover.

Throughout my youth I had read parts here and there, but never all at once. As I read, something came across me. I went from reading a couple of chapters to wanting to read multiple chapters. I felt as if I were the Prophets I was reading about. The more I read, the desire to continue increased, and the stronger the Spirit became. The more I felt the Spirit, the stronger my testimony grew. As I grew spiritually, my desire to serve also grew. The momentum seemed incredible to me. One day, I went from having no interest to being fully active and a proud servant of the Lord.

This wasn’t a one-time thing. Many times throughout my life I have felt spiritually sick for one reason or another. But as I engaged in the things that invited the spirit into my heart and mind, the momentum pushed me forward.

Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, recently said, “With frightening speed, a testimony that is not nourished daily by the good word of God can crumble. Thus, the antidote to Satan’s scheme is clear: we need daily experiences worshipping the Lord and studying His gospel. I plead with you to let God prevail in your life. Give Him a fair share of your time. As you do, notice what happens to your positivespiritual momentum.”

I testify that we are sons and daughters of God. We have been rescued by a loving Savior who extends His grace as we repent daily. As we keep doing good things and taking small steps with real desire and intent, the momentum will take us on a journey where we may receive His peace, strength, and salvation.

Robert King is the Cambridge Branch president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints