Hart, MI

Kent City girls cruise past Brethren in Saturday hoops action

In a rare Saturday afternoon contest, the Kent City girls’ basketball team made quick work of the Brethren Bobcats. The host Eagles won the non-conference game, 59-25. Kent City wasted little time determining the outcome of the contest. They raced to a 23-4 lead after one quarter. They increased their lead to 37-8 by the half by outscoring Brethren 14-4 during the second stanza.
KENT CITY, MI
Lady Jayhawks eclipse 100-point mark in win over Kirtland

The host Muskegon Community College women had an offensive explosion on Saturday in a 106-38 victory over Kirtland College. MCC came out focused after a tough loss on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks led 29-8 after the first quarter and 51-20 at the half. After a short lapse to the start...
MUSKEGON, MI
Big Reds’ winning streak comes to an end against North Farmington

GRAND RAPIDS– — It was a battle of two Division 1 heavyweights. In the end, the No. 5-ranked North Farmington Raiders handed the No. 3-ranked Muskegon Big Reds their first loss of the season in a 68-55 decision. The game was played in the 2K23 Showcase at Aquinas College.
MUSKEGON, MI
Coopersville rallies for win over Spring Lake in Friday night hoops action

In a battle for second place in the OK Conference-Blue, Coopersville got by Spring Lake on Friday evening, 54-42. A cold shooting second half for Spring Lake and five Coopersville three-pointers in the third quarter changed the momentum of the game. The Lakers shot just 4-of-21 from the floor in the second half.
SPRING LAKE, MI
Nash hits for 32 as Jayhawk men end five-game losing streak

MUSKEGON — The losing streak is over for the Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team. On Saturday, the Jayhawks captured a 58-52 conference victory over Kirtland Community College and ended their five-game losing streak. The Jayhawks led 29-23 at the half. Both teams put up 29 points in...
MUSKEGON, MI
Orchard View’s Jayce Allen heading to Heidelberg University for football

MUSKEGON– — Orchard View’s Jayce Allen is taking his football talents to the next level. Allen recently signed his national letter of intent to attend Heidelberg University, located in Tiffin, Ohio. Heidelberg University competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference, which is comprised of NCAA Division III institutions...
TIFFIN, OH
Strong second-half performance propels Ravenna past Holton

Caleb Forsythe poured in 17 points in Ravenna’s 56-30 victory over Holton on Friday evening in a West Michigan Conference matchup. It was a tight contest throughout the first half as Ravenna led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter and 21-17 at halftime. Ravenna pulled away in...
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
Lumberjacks fall in chippy night against Youngstown

Getting a win streak going isn’t easy when your team struggles to score goals. That was the case on Saturday in the Muskegon Lumberjacks’ 5-1 loss to Youngstown at Trinity Health Arena. The Lumberjacks captured an exciting 5-4 win over the Phantoms on Friday night, but finding a...
MUSKEGON, MI
Bowers, Geers lead Kent City girls over Chippewa Hills

The Kent City girls’ basketball team got off to a fast start and never looked back in a 50-17 victory over the Chippewa Hills Warriors on Friday night. The game was played at Remus in the Central State Athletic Association. The Eagles had eight of their nine players score...
KENT CITY, MI
Stingy second-half defense carries Kent City over Chippewa Hills

The Kent City Eagles played some air-tight defense in the second half on Friday night. That effort led the Eagles to a 49-37 victory over the host Chippewa Hills Warriors. The game was tied at 23-all at the half before Kent City used a 26-14 second-half scoring advantage to post the double-digit victory.
KENT CITY, MI
Fourth-quarter surge carries Reeths-Puffer to victory over rival Muskegon

MUSKEGON — Suddenly, there’s a tie atop the OK-Green standings in girls’ basketball. That’s because on Friday night, the host Reeths-Puffer Rockets turned up the intensity in the fourth quarter and defeated the Muskegon Big Reds 56-52. The result means the Rockets and Big Reds are now tied for first place.
MUSKEGON, MI
Julie Ashbaugh making her mark as a leader for the Grant Tigers

The fortunes of the Grant Tiger girls’ basketball program have improved since the arrival of junior point guard Julie Ashbaugh. Ashbaugh is one of the area’s leading scorers. On Tuesday, she will lead the Tigers into battle against fellow CSAA foe Tri-County. Last season, Grant finished with an...
GRANT, MI
Manistee lineman Caden Vansickle signs with Michigan Tech

Manistee senior Caden Vansickle didn’t start playing football until his freshman year, and even then, only after a friend convinced him to go out for the junior varsity team. Now, 4 years later Vansickle is preparing to continue his career in college after signing a national letter of intent...
MANISTEE, MI
Hovey posts triple-double in Hart win over Shelby

The winning streak continues for the Hart Pirates as they cruised past their archrival, the Shelby Tigers, on Friday. Hart won the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest, 63-38. Hart (15-0, 7-0) got a big night out of senior standout, Parker Hovey, despite being “sick as a dog” according to...
HART, MI
Mona Shores’ rally falls short against Holland

A rough first half by the Mona Shores boys basketball team spelled trouble as it fell, 65-57 to Holland in an OK-Green matchup. Both teams got off to slow starts in the first quarter as the Sailors trailed, 7-1 after the first eight minutes. Holland dominated the second quarter as...
NORTON SHORES, MI
Whitehall falls victim to GR Covenant Christian in boys hoops

Talk about a wild finish … look no further than Friday night’s non-conference game between the visiting Whitehall Vikings and Grand Rapids Covenant Christian. When the dust finally cleared, the host Chargers had a hard fought 75-71 victory over the Vikings. The final quarter featured a combined 51 points scored between the two teams.
WHITEHALL, MI
Muskegon Big Reds move to 13-0 with big win over Reeths-Puffer

The Muskegon Big Reds made easy work of Reeths-Puffer on Friday, topping the Rockets with a 69-34 OK-Green win. Muskegon took advantage of its senior leadership as Jordan Briggs finished with a game-high 18 points. Anthony Sydnor III tossed in 16 points while David Day III chipped in 14 points.
MUSKEGON, MI
Lumberjacks hold on in 5-4 win over Youngstown

Thankfully, they got it and held on to defeat Youngstown in a 5-4 win at Trinity Health Arena. Muskegon jumped out to a 4-0 lead late in the second period, but had to hold on with a Matvei Gridin goal that started the third period. Michael Callow jumped started Lumberjacks...
MUSKEGON, MI

