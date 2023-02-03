HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Shelters in Harrisburg are working to help people experiencing homelessness during this fridge weather. Cots in what started out as an empty room at Christian Churches United will be a lifeline for many this weekend."We do expect that our shelters will be right at capacity this evening with the cold weather," said Darrel Reinford, the executive director of Christian Churches United. And if it is, there is a backup plan."Bethesda Mission on these really cold nights puts out what they call their green flag," Reinford said."It signifies when the weather is considered hazardous, the green flag says you can come in here to get shelter," said Dan Koch, assistant director of Bethesda Mission Men's Shelter."Tonight for dinner, we're having fish, potatoes and salad," he added.Something good, beyond just getting out of the cold, windy weather. And there are longer-term benefits too. "They can come in for shelter, come in out of the elements for safety," Koch said. "But we want them to focus on getting help in areas that help contribute to their homelessness. It could be drug and alcohol issues."

