ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz

A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Wawa rival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The policy also required existing...
CARLISLE, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Gabby’s Italian Bistro (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
Lancaster Farming

This February, Everyone's Talking About the Birds [Opinion]

If you’re in agriculture, birds have probably been on your mind for much of the past year. It’s impossible to not think about avian influenza as it continues to wreak havoc on the U.S. and global poultry industries. As of Jan. 27, over 58 million birds nationwide have...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
HARRISBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing

EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
PALMYRA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Harrisburg shelters work to help people experiencing homelessness during cold

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Shelters in Harrisburg are working to help people experiencing homelessness during this fridge weather. Cots in what started out as an empty room at Christian Churches United will be a lifeline for many this weekend."We do expect that our shelters will be right at capacity this evening with the cold weather," said Darrel Reinford, the executive director of Christian Churches United. And if it is, there is a backup plan."Bethesda Mission on these really cold nights puts out what they call their green flag," Reinford said."It signifies when the weather is considered hazardous, the green flag says you can come in here to get shelter," said Dan Koch, assistant director of Bethesda Mission Men's Shelter."Tonight for dinner, we're having fish, potatoes and salad," he added.Something good, beyond just getting out of the cold, windy weather. And there are longer-term benefits too. "They can come in for shelter, come in out of the elements for safety," Koch said. "But we want them to focus on getting help in areas that help contribute to their homelessness. It could be drug and alcohol issues."
HARRISBURG, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Local Love: Tim and Claire

Timothy and Claire met in 2014 right before their sophomore year of college. They had mutual friends dating at the time and were connected through them. After hanging out the first time, they were inseparable. Claire often came home to Lebanon to visit her family and see Timothy. Timothy, who was in Philadelphia at the time attending college, would often drive to State College to visit Claire and became an honorary member of their household there. They maintained the long-distance relationship and graduated college eager to begin their lives together. In October of 2019 they bought their first home together & in November of 2019 after 5 years of dating they got engaged at the Four Seasons in the Comcast Center in Philadelphia, PA at sunset surrounded by their families.
LEBANON, PA
pahomepage.com

Gun violence declining in the City of York

Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan …. Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan Sun Arena. POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your family at risk if you don't properly prepare. Luzerne County’s...
YORK, PA
FOX43.com

A hoot of a birthday for an owl in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Gabby the great horned owl has been Red Creek Wildlife Center's mascot since arriving at the wildlife refuge in 1994. Gabby along with a few of his feathered friends were at the Long Trout Winery in Auburn Saturday to celebrate. The party was two-fold as...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County

BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County. BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York …. BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County. Sen Casey Wayne County Home Fire | Eyewitness News …. Sen Casey Wayne County Home Fire | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Fashion highlights on The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Chad-Alan Carr joins Keystone Equality

Gettysburg Borough Council member and Executive/Artistic Director of the Gettysburg Community Theatre Chad-Alan Carr has been elected as a board member of the newly-formed nonprofit Keystone Equality. Keystone Equality is a nonpartisan organization formed to mobilize awareness of statewide LGBTQ political issues. Keystone Equality will endorse candidates for public office,...
GETTYSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy