Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
From Science to Outdoor Adventures: 4 Summer Camps For Kids [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
Check Out The Avalon Ale House! A Newly Transformed Hanover Institution By 3 Hogs BBQ Owner Matthew TarantinoCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
As Inflation Costs Rise, Crazy For Couponing Aims To Educate Consumers About The Power Of CouponingCrazy For CouponingHanover, PA
‘Smile,’ Workers With Bad Teeth Can Now Work at Sheetz
A Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Wawa rival Sheetz is abandoning a “smile” policy that kept workers from being hired who had “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth,” writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The policy also required existing...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Gabby’s Italian Bistro (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Lancaster Farming
This February, Everyone's Talking About the Birds [Opinion]
If you’re in agriculture, birds have probably been on your mind for much of the past year. It’s impossible to not think about avian influenza as it continues to wreak havoc on the U.S. and global poultry industries. As of Jan. 27, over 58 million birds nationwide have...
Susquehanna River islands sold to state, conservationists praise move
Two Susquehanna River islands put up for sale last year have been bought by the state. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island in Harrisburg were sold by brothers Robert and John Ensminger for $160,000 on Jan. 18, according to the Long & Foster Real Estate listing. The Ensmingers were asking...
Harrisburg boutique owner shares her passion for thrifting and how she uses it to empower women
There’s a popular phrase, “Dress for Success”, and a Harrisburg business owner is taking that charge into her own hands to make a difference in the lives of women in Central Pennsylvania. Janica Wright, owner of Jay’s Boutique, is using her passion for thrifting to provide a...
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
lebtown.com
Fate of a pre-Civil War Campbelltown building by Rising Sun remains uncertain
A decision on whether a historic building on Campbelltown’s main street will be demolished to allow the expansion of a landmark restaurant will not be made until mid-March at the earliest, and could hinge on statements made in an obscure, 20-year-old survey. Horseshoe Pike Enterprises LLC, owner of the...
Lancaster Farming
Farmer-Forecaster Eric Finkenbinder Sees Weather Changing
EAST EARL, Pa. — Eric Finkenbinder has more reasons than most people to pay attention to the weather. He’s the chief meteorologist at TV station ABC27 in Harrisburg, and he works on his family’s beef and crop farm in Perry County. Finkenbinder also writes weather commentary for...
abc27.com
3 J’s Coffee in Lebanon County will be closing
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular coffee shop and cafe named 3 J’s Coffee, recently announced that they will be closing down at the end of February, after being in business for 11 years. According to a message left on the front doors of 3 J’s Coffee, the...
Harrisburg shelters work to help people experiencing homelessness during cold
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Shelters in Harrisburg are working to help people experiencing homelessness during this fridge weather. Cots in what started out as an empty room at Christian Churches United will be a lifeline for many this weekend."We do expect that our shelters will be right at capacity this evening with the cold weather," said Darrel Reinford, the executive director of Christian Churches United. And if it is, there is a backup plan."Bethesda Mission on these really cold nights puts out what they call their green flag," Reinford said."It signifies when the weather is considered hazardous, the green flag says you can come in here to get shelter," said Dan Koch, assistant director of Bethesda Mission Men's Shelter."Tonight for dinner, we're having fish, potatoes and salad," he added.Something good, beyond just getting out of the cold, windy weather. And there are longer-term benefits too. "They can come in for shelter, come in out of the elements for safety," Koch said. "But we want them to focus on getting help in areas that help contribute to their homelessness. It could be drug and alcohol issues."
susquehannastyle.com
Local Love: Tim and Claire
Timothy and Claire met in 2014 right before their sophomore year of college. They had mutual friends dating at the time and were connected through them. After hanging out the first time, they were inseparable. Claire often came home to Lebanon to visit her family and see Timothy. Timothy, who was in Philadelphia at the time attending college, would often drive to State College to visit Claire and became an honorary member of their household there. They maintained the long-distance relationship and graduated college eager to begin their lives together. In October of 2019 they bought their first home together & in November of 2019 after 5 years of dating they got engaged at the Four Seasons in the Comcast Center in Philadelphia, PA at sunset surrounded by their families.
New 39,000-square-foot, 64-bed personal care home opens its doors
A new personal care home has opened in the Mechanicsburg area. Silver Spring Personal Care Home opened this week at 125 State Road in Silver Spring Township.
abc27.com
Artisan chocolate shop brings international chocolate flavors to Central Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — With Valentines Day quickly approaching, like me, you may be frantically looking for some ‘sweet’ ideas to get for your significant other – look no further than the locally owned Cocoa Creek Chocolates. The Camp Hill-based Cocoa Creek Chocolates was founded...
pahomepage.com
Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge
Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge. Lane restrictions planned this week for York County …. Lane restrictions planned this week for York County Route 30 bridge. That’s a wrap at the Home and Garden Show. That's a wrap at the Home and Garden Show.
pahomepage.com
Gun violence declining in the City of York
Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan …. Chris Bohinski visits Home and Garden show at Mohegan Sun Arena. POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The dangerously cold weather in our forecast can put you and your family at risk if you don't properly prepare. Luzerne County’s...
Dryer fire briefly interrupts Lancaster County Career and Technology Center
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A quickly contained fire briefly interrupted students and staff at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center earlier today. Officials with the school say the fire broke out in a dryer and was quickly contained. The fire began with a lot of smoke, which may have led to some students and feeling sick.
FOX43.com
A hoot of a birthday for an owl in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Gabby the great horned owl has been Red Creek Wildlife Center's mascot since arriving at the wildlife refuge in 1994. Gabby along with a few of his feathered friends were at the Long Trout Winery in Auburn Saturday to celebrate. The party was two-fold as...
pahomepage.com
BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County
BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County. BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York …. BREAKING: Deadly Fire in Fairview Township, York County. Sen Casey Wayne County Home Fire | Eyewitness News …. Sen Casey Wayne County Home Fire | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m. Fashion highlights on The...
Chad-Alan Carr joins Keystone Equality
Gettysburg Borough Council member and Executive/Artistic Director of the Gettysburg Community Theatre Chad-Alan Carr has been elected as a board member of the newly-formed nonprofit Keystone Equality. Keystone Equality is a nonpartisan organization formed to mobilize awareness of statewide LGBTQ political issues. Keystone Equality will endorse candidates for public office,...
Deaths of Pennsylvania family of 3 appeared to be preplanned, police say
Authorities in York County, Pennsylvania, say a family of three was found shot to death at a home in West Manchester Township. Officials say the family appeared to have preplanned their deaths. WGAL’s Ed Weinstock reports.Feb. 5, 2023.
