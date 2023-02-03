Read full article on original website
CNET
iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone
Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked
Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
Apple Insider
HomePod reviews, iPhone parental controls, foldable macs, Mastodon vs Twitter
On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, the initialHomePod reviews are in, Samsung announces the S23 Ultra, why you should use Guided Access, your hosts' hot take on foldable Macs, and more!.
ZDNet
Microsoft is looking for out-of-support versions of Office, here's why
Microsoft has given more detail about a Windows update that will help it identify how many PCs are running old versions of Office 2013, 2010, and 2007. The Microsoft work productivity software still works if you bought a license in the past 13 years, but Office 2013, Office 2010, and Office 2007 won't get patches anymore or already don't. Microsoft wants to know how many Windows PCs are still running these old versions from before the days of cloud productivity apps and is doing it via an optional Windows update which launched last month.
Engadget
Chrome can now lock Incognito tabs on Android behind biometric authentication
The feature is currently rolling out to Android users. Google is rolling out a feature to Android that will add an extra layer of privacy when you browse websites in Incognito mode. The tech giant has revealed in a blog post (via The Verge) that the ability to lock Chrome Incognito sessions behind biometric authentication on mobile is currently making its way to Android users after debuting on iOS. When this feature is switched on, you will have to verify your identity through face or fingerprint authentication every time you return to an Incognito tab after exiting Chrome or navigating away to another app.
Laid-off Employee Gets “Disrespectful” Work Request From Former Boss in Viral TikTok
A recently laid-off TikToker, Kiki (@kikirough) went viral on the popular social media platform after highlighting "the audacity" of a former employer who asked her to perform job tasks that no one else in the office knew how to complete. She highlighted her interaction with her former boss as an example of employers not treating their workers "like human beings."
People are only just realizing there’s an Android feature that makes your home screen much more useful
ANDROID users have been informed of a feature on their devices that can make their home screens more efficient. If you have an Android device, then you are aware of the many features it comes loaded with. These tools are meant to enhance the user experience and streamline common smartphone...
This is how Android 13's custom lock screen shortcuts will work
You can customize and tweak almost every aspect of Android to your liking. It is only the lock screen where the OS falls short, with even iPhones providing more customization options with widgets and custom clock sizes. Google has been working on addressing this shortcoming, though. Android 13 QPR2 beta revealed some new personalization options coming to Pixels, including the ability to change the lock screen shortcuts. The third beta of Android 13 QPR2 provides more insight into how you can change and activate the lock screen shortcuts.
Google Chrome Incognito tabs finally gain fingerprint unlock on Android
Google has announced new features for Chrome as part of World Privacy Day.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review: A weekend later, I'm nearly sold
$1,199 at Samsung$1,199 at Amazon$1,199 at Best Buy. We're only two months into 2023 and Samsung is already making its case for Smartphone of the Year with the new Galaxy S23 Ultra. I've been testing the premium flagship for the past five days, snapping photos around bustling New York City...
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Instagram’s founders’ new app, another Twitter rival, Biden admin criticizes app stores
The app economy in 2023 hit a few snags, as consumer spending last year dropped for the first time by 2% to $167 billion, according to the latest “State of Mobile” report by data.ai (previously App Annie). However, downloads are continuing to grow, up 11% year-over-year in 2022 to reach 255 billion. Consumers are also spending more time in mobile apps than ever before. On Android devices alone, hours spent in 2022 grew 9%, reaching 4.1 trillion.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Is a Fast Way to Clear Junk Files
Your Android phone's web browser may be filled with tons of data, including files you don't need to keep. Much of that data -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- gets stored as part of the cookies and cache. This data can be helpful for websites you visit, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Google unveils its ChatGPT rival
Google on Monday unveiled a new chatbot tool dubbed "Bard" in an apparent bid to compete with the viral success of ChatGPT.
Samsung's One UI 5.1 battery widgets look pretty familiar
Preorders are underway for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, but a fair number of owners-to-be are still waiting eagerly for stuff they don't know all about — just bits and pieces from all those leaks in the past months. One such detail coming from One UI 5.1 should be a new battery widget, giving device owners a quick glance at the battery levels of all their connected devices, such as their Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds, plus "other supported devices." We're now getting a first-hand glimpse at Samsung's dual-pronged approach to this feature.
Windows Central Podcast #298: Windows 11 Moment 2 and Samsung Unpacked
Dan and Zac dive into the latest Windows 11 news, an array of new Razer devices, including a shocking $280 mouse, the latest from Samsung, Xbox's surprise hit, and so much more!
ZDNet
Apple might have an even more expensive iPhone in the works
Apple could be considering introducing a new iPhone at a higher price than even its top-end Pro line. While economies globally are struggling and consumers are tightening up on spending, the company could be preparing an even pricier iPhone than its $1,099 iPhone Pro Max starting point. Bloomberg's Apple watcher Mark Gurman reports the company could introduce an Ultra iPhone model that's more expensive than the Pro tier. It would come in the wake of Samsung's recent announcement of its Galaxy S23 Ultra, which starts at $1,199 and boasts a 200 megapixel main camera.
ZDNet
How to connect to a VirtualBox virtual machine from your LAN
I use VirtualBox every day to test out new applications, new operating systems, how to configure, and even how to break things. I also use virtual machine technology to deploy servers that I use for various things, and if I don't configure them correctly, those servers won't be reachable from my network. When that happens, those servers are of zero use to me.
Apple Insider
Google's Chromium team working on non-WebKit browser for iOS
Google's Chromium team is working on making a new experimental browser foriOS based on Blink, instead of using Webkit as mandated by App Store policies. The search giant's Chromium developers are reportedly working on...
Analysis-From Meta to Microsoft, AI's big moment is here
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Big Tech companies have a new obsession: artificial intelligence. This week, chief executives across the sector packed earnings calls with mentions of the heavily hyped technology, which until recently existed more in the background than as a solid contributor to the bottom line.
Cult of Mac
Apple no longer allows downgrading your iPhone to iOS 16.2
Following the release of iOS 16.3 last week, Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.2. This means it is no longer possible to downgrade your iPhone to the older iOS build. If your iPhone is still running iOS 16.2, you can update it to iOS 16.3 without issues. Apple has reduced...
