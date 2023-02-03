ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

City of Jacksonville reminds residents to dispose of hazardous waste at facility

By Allison Matthews
Action News Jax
 3 days ago

City of Jacksonville issued a reminder to residents that household hazardous waste cannot be collected at the curb and must be disposed of at the hazardous waste facility.

There is a city ordinance in place that makes it unlawful to place hazardous waste in residential collection waste streams due to its impact on the environment. Therefore, residents have access to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility on Commonwealth Avenue. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed Sunday through Monday.

Household hazardous waste includes but is not limited to items such as pesticides, car parts, gasoline and drain cleaner. Residents can also dispose of e-waste, such as televisions, cell phones and computers, at the same facility.

The facility also holds mobile collection events regularly for e-waste free of charge for all Duval County residents. Please check the schedule closer to the event as dates are subject to change.

For more information, the city encourages people to call 904-387-8847.

Below is a map to the waste facility:

