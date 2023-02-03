ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police shooting leads to chase that ends when suspect crashes into Metro bus

By Ally Kraemer, Christian LeDuc
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pbbG_0kbCyEvE00

A police shooting in Evendale led to a late-night chase that ended when the suspect crashed his pickup truck into the back of a Metro bus in downtown Cincinnati, Evendale police said in a press release.

According to investigators, an Evendale officer was conducting a traffic stop on Reading Road around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when he heard a gunshot just south of their location. The officer quickly rushed to the area where the shot came from and encountered 21-year-old Carlos Ramirez standing in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station on Reading Road holding a long gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kv90l_0kbCyEvE00 Photo by: Ally Kramer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCsdo_0kbCyEvE00 Photo by: Ally Kramer

Ramirez allegedly pointed a gun at the officer which prompted the officer to open fire. Evendale police said Ramirez was not hit and fled the scene. Police chased Ramirez for several miles until he crashed into the back of a Metro bus near Race Street and Central Parkway in downtown Cincinnati.

"Luckily no one was injured seriously in this crash," CPD Captain Joe Richardson said. "The suspect was taken into custody after the use of a pepper ball by a couple county officers and the use of a police dog by county officers and he’s not seriously injured either.”

Police did not say how many people were on the bus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWQa0_0kbCyEvE00 Photo by: Ally Kramer

Ramirez is charged with felonious assault, aggravated menacing and inducing panic. According to police, additional charges may be filed.

He appeared in court Saturday morning. Ramirez stood next to his attorney with his eyes closed for most if the arraignment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmvhS_0kbCyEvE00 Photo by: Blake Sheely

A WCPO crew in the courtroom captured Ramirez smiling after his attorney told the judge that he couldn't confirm what language Ramirez was the most comfortable speaking.

"Honestly I can't tell the court today whether Spanish or English is his first language," the attorney said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FdtlZ_0kbCyEvE00 Photo by: Blake Sheely

While being escorted out of the courtroom, Ramirez smiled and waved at people sitting behind the glass in a viewing area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zdqNq_0kbCyEvE00 Photo by: Blake Sheely

A judge set his bond at $780,000.

The Evendale Police Department said it has contacted the Ohio BCI to investigate the officer involved shooting.

Watch Live:

WCPO Local News and Headlines

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

