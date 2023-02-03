ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD identifies man killed Thursday near Swope Memorial Golf Course

By Gary Brauer
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, police said a man was killed just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive, not far from the Swope Memorial Golf Course.

Emergency crews initially responded to "medical nature unknown" call and found a man — identified Friday as Eric J. Allison, 53 — who was "suffering from apparent trauma," police said.

Allison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for potential witnesses.

KCPD said it is also working with Partners for Peace in all homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

