KCPD identifies man killed Thursday near Swope Memorial Golf Course

Kansas City, Missouri, police said a man was killed just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive, not far from the Swope Memorial Golf Course.

Emergency crews initially responded to "medical nature unknown" call and found a man — identified Friday as Eric J. Allison, 53 — who was "suffering from apparent trauma," police said.

Allison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for potential witnesses.

KCPD said it is also working with Partners for Peace in all homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents.

