Food-scrap recycler proposed in Warren County is rejected by advisory council
Citing overwhelming opposition to the proposal, the Warren County Solid Waste Advisory Council is recommending against county approval of a new business looking to turn food scraps into agricultural compost. The council voted without dissent Thursday night against a recommendation to the Warren County Board of County Commissioners to include...
Somerville Makes Plans to Shuffle Rescue Squad and Fire Company
SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Borough Council is expected to authorize a memorandum of agreement at Monday night's meeting to begin talks with the Somerville First Aid & Rescue Squad to move its headquarters from its current flood-prone location on Park Avenue to the West End Hose Co. on High Street. The fire department will vacate its building and move into the borough's $31.5M Public Safety complex that will be built on Gaston Avenue, with completion expected mid- to late 2024. There's been an ongoing conversation between borough officials and the rescue squad relocating to the West End Hose Co. firehouse once the move into the new...
Official hopes grassroots survey of ideas for Dixie Cup factory is ‘bat signal’ for developers
Northampton County officials said they need to see more details before taking seriously the results of a private survey about the Dixie Cup building. The county council’s Economic Development Committee asked the Wilson Borough resident who conducted the survey of residents’ thoughts on the South 24th Street site’s development to involve Lehigh University students and include information about the respondents’ demographics in the future.
Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates
WESTFIELD, NJ — If you want to take a plunge at the Westfield Memorial Pool this summer, you’ll likely have to pay more for the opportunity than you did last year. The town council on Tuesday authorized increased pool membership rates for 2023. Resident families with five or more members will pay an additional $54 dollars annually, while resident families with four or fewer will pay an additional $45, and individuals living in town will see a $20 annual hike, under the measure. Nonresidents families with five or more members will pay an additional $86 annually, while nonresident families with four or fewer members...
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
Warren County house fire sends resident to hospital for minor smoke inhalation
A resident trying to extinguish a house fire Saturday in Warren County suffered minor smoke inhalation and was taken to an area hospital, the county fire marshal said. The blaze was reported late Saturday morning on Deer Run in Washington Township. The cause remained under investigation, but the fire appeared...
Gottheimer announces new steps for senior security strategy to combat financial scams
MIDLAND PARK BOROUGH, NJ (Bergen County) — U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) Friday announced new steps as part of his Senior Security Strategy — to help end financial scams targeting our seniors. Bergen County has the largest population of people aged 60 and over in the state —...
Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'
SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan. The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction. Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
Man, 60, allegedly eludes NJ state troopers, crashes car on I-80 in Warren County
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly eluding troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80 Sunday, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. On Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the reports of an erratic driver on Interstate 80 westbound in the area...
Prescribed burn at Columbia Wildlife Management Area to begin on Feb. 8
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A prescribed burn at the Columbia Wildlife Management Area in Knowlton Township is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to New Jersey Fish & Wildlife officials. The Fish and Wildlife’s Bureau of Land Management will be conducting habitat management at the...
Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligible
With millions of people in the metropolitan area, New York is one of the most populated and busiest cities in the world. It is also a city with diverse culture. Every year, thousands of people go to New York City to find jobs and for permanent residence with their families. It won’t be wrong to say that NYC has become a hub for entertainment, commerce, and health care.
1 flown to hospital after Morris County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person was flown to the hospital for treatment after a crash in Washington Township on Saturday. The Long Valley Fire Company said at 2:15 p.m. they responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Naughright Road and Acorn Drive.
Land purchase ‘maintains the possibility’ of railroad trestle park in Easton
The Greater Easton Development Partnership is pursuing the purchase of about 1.2 acres formerly home to a rail station, as part of an ambitious plan for a new public park system that could one day span the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border. The nonprofit last week received approval from the Easton Planning...
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50K
New York is one of the most popular and best cities in the United States and worldwide. Every year, thousands of people come here for temporary or permanent residence. For a long time, the metropolitan area of New York has faced problems like a shortage of housing. As a result, so many individuals are forced to sleep on the streets.
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
New Jersey does have one of the tiniest towns in America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. In many ways the Garden State is the very definition of "two pounds of bologna in a one-pound bag", and for good reason.
Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania
Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
School bus crash in Warren County leaves no children hurt; drivers injured
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The drivers of a school bus and a car were injured Saturday afternoon following a crash in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry. The crash happened at 1:25 p.m. on County Road 519 (Hope Bridgeville Road) in...
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
