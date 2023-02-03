ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TAPinto.net

Somerville Makes Plans to Shuffle Rescue Squad and Fire Company

SOMERVILLE, NJ - The Borough Council is expected to authorize a memorandum of agreement at Monday night's meeting to begin talks with the Somerville First Aid & Rescue Squad to move its headquarters from its current flood-prone location on Park Avenue to the West End Hose Co. on High Street. The fire department will vacate its building and move into the borough's $31.5M Public Safety complex that will be built on Gaston Avenue, with completion expected mid- to late 2024. There's been an ongoing conversation between borough officials and the rescue squad relocating to the West End Hose Co. firehouse once the move into the new...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Official hopes grassroots survey of ideas for Dixie Cup factory is ‘bat signal’ for developers

Northampton County officials said they need to see more details before taking seriously the results of a private survey about the Dixie Cup building. The county council’s Economic Development Committee asked the Wilson Borough resident who conducted the survey of residents’ thoughts on the South 24th Street site’s development to involve Lehigh University students and include information about the respondents’ demographics in the future.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Westfield Council Hikes 2023 Pool Membership Rates

WESTFIELD, NJ — If you want to take a plunge at the Westfield Memorial Pool this summer, you’ll likely have to pay more for the opportunity than you did last year. The town council on Tuesday authorized increased pool membership rates for 2023. Resident families with five or more members will pay an additional $54 dollars annually, while resident families with four or fewer will pay an additional $45, and individuals living in town will see a $20 annual hike, under the measure. Nonresidents families with five or more members will pay an additional $86 annually, while nonresident families with four or fewer members...
WESTFIELD, NJ
insidernj.com

Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire

Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Township: Central Jersey College Prep Will Move to Remote Learning 'Most of Next Week'

SOMERSET, NJ - Central Jersey College Prep Charter School will remain closed at the start of next week per directives from Franklin Township officials, according to a message from CJCP Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan.  The closure is the result of an accident involving a 38-year-old unnamed Watchung resident who works for the school, according to reports. During the closure CJCP students will receive remote eduction.  Central Jersey College Prep Charter School Chief Education Officer Dr. Namik Sercan issued the following messages to CJCP families: Friday Message Dear Parents and Caregivers: Thank you for your understanding, patience, prayers, and engagement these last 24 hours. As many of you might have already heard,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Prescribed burn at Columbia Wildlife Management Area to begin on Feb. 8

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A prescribed burn at the Columbia Wildlife Management Area in Knowlton Township is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 8, according to New Jersey Fish & Wildlife officials. The Fish and Wildlife’s Bureau of Land Management will be conducting habitat management at the...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Mark Star

Needy, homeless, or jobless? TANF Program for low-income NYC residents: See if you're eligible

With millions of people in the metropolitan area, New York is one of the most populated and busiest cities in the world. It is also a city with diverse culture. Every year, thousands of people go to New York City to find jobs and for permanent residence with their families. It won’t be wrong to say that NYC has become a hub for entertainment, commerce, and health care.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrnjradio.com

1 flown to hospital after Morris County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – One person was flown to the hospital for treatment after a crash in Washington Township on Saturday. The Long Valley Fire Company said at 2:15 p.m. they responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Naughright Road and Acorn Drive.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Carbon Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Lehighton, Pennsylvania

Carbon Plaza Mall is an indoor and outdoor shopping mall on the south side of Route 443 in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, just outside Lehighton. It is anchored by a Giant Supermarket and a Big Lots location and has an eight-screen theatre. Other major stores include Rent-A-Center and Rite Aid.
LEHIGHTON, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
TRENTON, NJ
New York Post

Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say

Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy