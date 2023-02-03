Read full article on original website
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
4 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 near construction zone, FHP says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were taken to the hospital on Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 4, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on westbound I-4, east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. In a news release, troopers said an...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 10th Street and Belvedere Road on Sunday evening. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced...
Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
Orange County single-vehicle crash kills Orlando man, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 72-year-old Orlando man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to the Florid Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Saturday around 11:35 a.m. on Narcoossee Road near Brentwood Drive. According to the crash report, the man was driving a...
Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
Man found shot, critically wounded in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot and critically injured late Sunday in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around midnight at the Woodlake Villas Apartments in the 600 block of Conway Road near State Road 408. Orlando police said officers were called to the area and...
Interstate 95 cleared after crash in rain slowed traffic near Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was temporarily blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash. Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show. [TRENDING:...
SR-436 back open after crash cleared in Altamonte Springs, FDOT says
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A crash that had all lanes of State Road 436 closed in Seminole County is now clear, according, according to FL 511. FDOT said State Road 436 was closed in both directions at Anchor Road in Altamonte Springs. According to the Seminole County Fire Department,...
Missing 14-year-old girl may be heading to Orlando with ‘unidentified’ man, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A missing 14-year-old girl considered endangered may be heading to Orlando with an “unidentified” man, according to Marion County sheriff’s officials. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said early Monday that Aliyah Williams was last seen leaving Heart of Florida Youth Ranch, a...
Central Florida firefighter dies after being found unresponsive during surfing trip: sheriff
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Ormond Beach firefighter and paramedic who was found unresponsive during a surfing trip last week has died. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood shared the tragic update on Twitter on Saturday morning along with pictures of 33-year-old Ethan Wilson. "Firefighter/Paramedic Ethan Wilson was surfing when he...
Leesburg man arrested with hypodermic needle in parking lot of medical office
A Leesburg man was arrested when he was found sleeping on the pavement of the Express Care parking lot on Citrus Boulevard. A Leesburg police officer was on patrol at 2 a.m. Jan. 29 when he saw 26-year-old Jaylin J. Ricks sleeping on the pavement. As he approached Ricks, the officer observed that Ricks had a hypodermic needle sticking out of his pocket. Officers placed handcuffs on Ricks who told the officers that he had drugs in his pockets. A search revealed that he had a baggie which contained .3 grams of amphetamine, according to an arrest report.
