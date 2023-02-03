LGBTQ+ activist slams S.I. St. Patrick’s Parade — ‘Go be a bigot in your basement,’ but not on Forest Ave.

sorry hankins but it is about the parade for st. Patrick and not about you wants or demands. go March in your own parade and leave normal people the hell alone
They're proud of what? They got promoted at work? They got outstanding grades in school? They did something positive an extraordinary that will change the world like a new invention, they found the cure for cancer? They are good human beings with ethics, morals and values? Those are good example to be proud of something. Who cares about people's sexuality. That's something PRIVATE between two people. Nowadays, some people don't know what it's important in life.
What a bigoted stance against the parade. Perhaps the liberal regressives don't believe in religious freedom or any freedom to have a different opinion.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoBridget MulroyJersey City, NJ
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?Florence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Iconic Ruth’s Chris Steak House Location Permanently Closing on April 22Joel EisenbergManhattan, NY
Related
It’s good news: Pastosa of West Brighton contributes to Military Food Pantry at Fort Wadsworth | Inside Out
Newark congregants celebrate life of slain Sayreville councilwoman; Murphy orders flags half-staff
Literacy program will enhance family engagement in NYC, including on Staten Island
Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 5, 2023: Woman opened heart to ‘countless’ foster children
Dr. Yusef Salaam, exonerated Central Park 5 member, to run for NYC Council
Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story Hour
‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers
Variance for proposed religious school on Community Board 2 agenda this week
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on 1st day of Black History Month
Staten Island is among NY counties with most overcrowded housing, report says
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
Early spring? Let’s hope so. Open your doors to an adoptable pet: Feb. 4-5
Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island
Black History Month – Remembering Marsha P. Johnson: The Original Drag Queen Transgender Activist (1945 – 1992)
Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’
Don't Miss This in NYC: A Black-owned coffee company, an unforgettable elm tree, locations from 'Fort Apache, The Bronx'
St. Paul’s School of Nursing to give free brushing, flossing demonstrations at ‘Give Kids A Smile’ event
City Council Members facing harassment and intimidation for drag story hour support
Shatiek Johnson, killer of NYPD cop Gerard Carter, must never be free again | Our Opinion
The Staten Island Advance
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 25