ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

LGBTQ+ activist slams S.I. St. Patrick’s Parade — ‘Go be a bigot in your basement,’ but not on Forest Ave.

By Lauren Lovallo
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 25

fake news if you hide the truth
3d ago

sorry hankins but it is about the parade for st. Patrick and not about you wants or demands. go March in your own parade and leave normal people the hell alone

Reply
30
April333
3d ago

They're proud of what? They got promoted at work? They got outstanding grades in school? They did something positive an extraordinary that will change the world like a new invention, they found the cure for cancer? They are good human beings with ethics, morals and values? Those are good example to be proud of something. Who cares about people's sexuality. That's something PRIVATE between two people. Nowadays, some people don't know what it's important in life.

Reply(1)
12
Edward O'Connor
3d ago

What a bigoted stance against the parade. Perhaps the liberal regressives don't believe in religious freedom or any freedom to have a different opinion.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Feb. 5, 2023: Woman opened heart to ‘countless’ foster children

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary DosSantos, 98, school volunteer who played a role in the construction of New Dorp High School, died in late January in Florida, said her family. A trade school graduate as a seamstress, she married Bill and “built a home in Staten Island opening their hearts to countless foster children,” reads her obituary. In addition, she volunteered to teach students to read at PS 11 in Dongan Hills. Mrs. DosSantos was integral in the construction of New Dorp High School, says her obituary. She loved bingo, slots, and Disney.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Mayor Adams spends night at migrant shelter in Brooklyn

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams spent the night on a cot alongside hundreds of migrants staying at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal shelter on Friday. “We’re going to stay the night with our brothers here and just let them know that we’re all in this together. This is how you get through things,” […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Abdul Ghani

More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story Hour

There have been numerous protests against drag story hours and the New York City Council members who support them, though not all of them receive media attention. The anti-LGBTQ campaigners, according to Council Member Shekar Krishnan, have visited his area 11 times in the past six months. Four times at my district office, twice at my home, and four times at the library, and we also held another LGBT event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

‘Black women, Brooklynites, daughters of immigrants’ – Shirley Chisholm’s enduring impact on NY lawmakers

Central Brooklyn Rep. Yvette Clarke remembers accompanying her mom, Una Clarke, to organize in Albany as a child. At the time, Una Clarke was striving for increased access to day care for people who couldn’t afford it. The Congress member said her mom’s passion for organizing and serving the community resembled the spirit and leadership of the late political trailblazer Shirley Chisholm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Crumbl Cookies coming to Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Get ready dessert lovers. Crumbl, the viral cookie-maker whose dense, ooey gooey desserts quickly became a social media sensation, is opening up shop on Staten Island. “We are very excited to be part of the Charleston community,” a company spokesperson noted when questioned about a sign...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
back2stonewall.com

Black History Month – Remembering Marsha P. Johnson: The Original Drag Queen Transgender Activist (1945 – 1992)

Marsha P. Johnson was an African-American self-identified gay male drag queen and trans activist in New York City’s gay scene from the 1960s to the 1990s. One of the city’s oldest and best known “drag queens”, (which is what Marsha proudly referred to herself as) Marsha sometimes worked as a waitress, but usually she worked the streets. He was known for helping other drag and transvestites and street kids and was regarded as one of NYC’s original drag mothers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’

The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
MANHATTAN, NY
cityandstateny.com

City Council Members facing harassment and intimidation for drag story hour support

Protests against drag story hours – and the New York City Council members who support them – have been happening with regularity, and not every incident gets press coverage. “They’ve come to my district 11 times in the last six months,” Council Member Shekar Krishnan said of the anti-LGBTQ activists. “Four times at my district office, twice at my house, four times at the library, and another LGBT event that we had, too.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy