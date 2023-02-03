Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed outside West Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his late teens or early 20s is dead after a shooting outside an apartment complex overnight, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at the San Juan Square Apartments in the 2400 block of South Calaveras Street, not far from Frio City Road and Highway 90.
KSAT 12
68-year-old man arrested following stabbing on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a physical altercation on the city’s West Side. Armando Idrogo, 68, was arrested at 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Overhill in the Woodlawn Heights area after San Antonio police say he stabbed a 32-year-old victim.
KTSA
Man stabbed in road rage incident on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 21 year old man is recovering after he was stabbed during a road rage incident Saturday afternoon. FOX-29 reports that the incident took place just after 5 P.M. A woman reportedly called police and stated that her husband had stabbed someone after he...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek motorcyclist in Northwest Side hit-and-run that killed woman on I-10
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a woman on the city’s Northwest Side last week. Tanya Nicole Hernandez, 37, died at the scene just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 on Interstate 10 near Crossroads Boulevard, underneath the highway.
KSAT 12
SAPD: 18-year-old shot, killed in parking lot after attending car club meet-up on city’s West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed inside a vehicle after attending a car club meetup on the city’s West Side late Sunday night. Paul Joseph Ortiz was fatally shot around 10:30 p.m. in a parking...
KSAT 12
Man found with gunshot wound at Ft. Sam gate entrance, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after being found bleeding from a gunshot wound at the entrance of Fort Sam Houston, according to San Antonio police. On Sunday, SAPD responded to the 600 block of Coleman Street for reports of multiple shots fired but did not find any victims.
KSAT 12
Homicide detectives start workday investigating two separate overnight murder cases
SAN ANTONIO – Before the workday started for most people, San Antonio homicide investigators already had two new murder cases on their hands. Two men were killed in separate shootings that happened between late Sunday night and early Monday morning. According to a preliminary report, a man identified by...
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of Family Dollar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect responsible for a robbery of a West Side Family Dollar store. The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 6100 block of West Commerce Street, not far from NW 36th Street and Old Highway 90.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after stabbing man in road rage incident, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 49-year-old man was arrested after stabbing someone in a road rage incident Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 5:05 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 151 and Potranco Road. Police said two arguing drivers exited their vehicles and began to fight...
KSAT 12
Woman shot after a security guard and suspect exchange gunfire on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a shooting suspect who opened fire Saturday morning on a building on the city’s West Side. Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. in the 9000 block of Marbach Road, not far from Hunt Lane. A...
KSAT 12
Fire damages home on city’s West Side; no injuries reported, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – One person managed to avoid serious injury after a fire damaged a home on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The fire was called in just after 11 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after he was stabbed during arguement on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after being stabbed during an argument on the Southwest Side Friday night, according to San Antonio police. Police said the 34-year-old victim was arguing with the suspect when they got into a fight around 10:45 p.m. inside a home in the 8600 block of SW Loop 410, near Old Pearsall Road.
KSAT 12
Man dies after being shot inside his apartment in downtown San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in an apartment building in downtown San Antonio. The shooting took place around 11:25 p.m. Friday, according to police. San Antonio police said multiple residents called about a shooting in the building, located in the 700 block of...
Thief breaks into San Antonio police chief’s department vehicle
San Antonio’s police chief knows his job is to fight crime, but a theft hit particularly close to home on Thursday night.
KSAT 12
Homeowner displaced after Northwest Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A homeowner has been displaced following a fire at a Northwest Side home Sunday morning, according to San Antonio Fire Department. SAFD responded to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 12300 block of Autumn Vista Street. Upon arrival, firefighters pulled a line for a fire...
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
KSAT 12
Teen hospitalized after East Side drive-by shooting, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old is hospitalized after being struck in a drive-by shooting on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Bee Street, near Ervin and Coleman streets, Wednesday night. Police said the teen was struck twice inside...
Woman who survived 2018 shooting hit and killed by driver on foggy road, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio neighbors are mourning the loss of a woman killed on the northeast side early Saturday morning. The victim is someone KENS 5 viewers may remember. Inessa Batyukova talked to KENS 5 back in 2018 after she was shot three times during a violent confrontation on Highway 90 along the Bexar County-Medina County line. Her neighbors now say they're saddened she survived that ordeal only to be killed a few feet from her home.
KTSA
Zavala County Deputies arrest woman for human smuggling after 13 illegal migrants are found in a pickup
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio woman is being charged with human smuggling after Zavala County Deputies found more than a dozen illegal migrants stashed in a vehicle she was driving. FOX 29 reports it happened at around 5:30 A.M. Sunday on Highway 57 in Zavala County....
KSAT 12
Car burglar targets vehicle belonging to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus outside his home
SAN ANTONIO – Crime has hit especially close to home for San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. A car burglar broke into his SUV late Thursday night while it was parked outside his home in the Monte Vista neighborhood, just north of downtown, police said. A preliminary report released...
Comments / 4