Funeral For Specialty Sweets Owner Planned For This Weekend
Last month, we brought you the sad news that Bangor mom of four, and local business owner Eliza Butler passed away, on New Year's Day, after a courageous battle with Cancer. Butler owned Specialty Sweets in Bangor for several years before closing the shop to dedicate time to her family.
Maine Firefighters Went Above and Beyond to Help a Woman in Need
This is the kind of story we need right now. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 saw someone who needed their day turned around, so they did just that. Engine 1 in Bangor was coming back from a call when they saw an older woman slip and fall on Hammond Street hill. They pulled right over and ran to help her up. This is when they learned that she was headed to catch a bus at the new transit station on Court Street. So they escorted her making sure she got there safely. That's when they learned that she missed her bus to Brewer.
Local Convenience Store Helping To “Pay-It-Forward”
A convenience store in Levant is spreading some warmth and cheer during these cold winter months with a pretty cool "Pay It Forward" campaign. Management at the Levant Corner Store, located at 3508 Union St. in Levant, says in the past 2 months they've managed to collect and pay forward over $1800 to local patrons, because of the generosity of the local community.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Polar Vortex Smashes Augusta, Maine Low Temperature Records
If you are an avid follower of our local meteorologists, like the ones who are WMTW and News Center Maine, there is a good chance that you heard at least one of them reffer to last week's temperatures as being "historic". Calling the low temperatures we had on Friday and...
The Inside Scoop On The 2023 Maine Lobster Festival
One of the great things about living in Maine is the sheer number of festivals we have in the state. We have festivals centered around blueberries, potatoes, whoopie pies, clams... And, they are all great in their own way. You could really spend the majority of the year stopping by a different festival each weekend.
Maine Savings Amphitheater Trolls Concert Fans With Facebook Post
Whether you love country music or not, Maine Savings Amphitheater has a pretty good sense of humor!. As Maine Savings Amphitheatre starts to roll out announcements for the 2023 season, people are having fun speculating about who may come to Bangor this year, but they couldn’t resist poking a little fun at concert fans with a recent Facebook post.
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
Woman Missing after Discharge from Bangor Hospital
Bangor Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 28-year-old local woman. Sergeant Jason McAmbley says Lorna Bishop-Zezima of Bangor was last seen on February 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. There have been no reported sightings of her since, and her family has not heard from her in over a week.
Update On Union Farmers, Whose Barn Collapsed Last Month
It was the end of January, following a pair of terrible storms that dumped a huge amount of snow and then a huge amount of freezing rain across the state when the Green Meadow Farm suffered an awful blow; the barn housing about 50 of their animals, including cows, pigs, chickens, and a donkey, collapsed under the weight of all that wet snow.
WPFO
Hancock County school district will reconsider restricting access to LGBTQ books
(BDN) -- The RSU 24 school board will reconsider a January decision to restrict student access to two LGBTQ books at its middle and high school in Sullivan. The district’s materials review committee decided in January that the two books — “Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens” by Kathy Belge and Mark Bieschke, and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe — should be removed from the library of the Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus and kept instead in the guidance counselor’s office.
wabi.tv
Inside Bangor PD’s welfare checks during dangerous cold
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With frostbite setting in under 10 minutes, Bangor Police are making sure that those who are outside have somewhere warm to go. I bundled up with half a dozen layers and rode along to see how officers are helping the people who often don’t have the necessary protection from the bitter cold.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 17-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 8 (late entry) Jake Pilsbury,...
wgan.com
Owner of Bangor-area towing business charged with theft
The owner of a Maine towing company is accused of illegally towing vehicles. According to CBS 13 news, Bangor police said they received reports of suspicious activity perpetrated by All Towed Up, a company based out of Alton, in December 2022. People reported their vehicles being towed without a request by police or property owners. They were forced to pay a large impound fee to get their vehicles back.
wabi.tv
Experts share home safety tips for extreme cold weather
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values only seen about once in a decade are moving into Maine starting Friday. Keeping yourself safe includes keeping your home safe, too. With nearly two decades of experience, John Freiwald of Nichols Plumbing & Drain Cleaning in Brewer has...
Owner of Alton Towing Company is Accused of Illegally Towing Cars
The owner of an Alton towing company is facing charges after allegedly towing vehicles without any prior notice. How Were Police First Alerted That There Was An Issue?. Police first heard of the alleged illegal activity in December of 2022, when several Bangor area residents expressed concerns over why their vehicles had been towed. They told authorities that the 'All Towed Up' towing company out of Alton had taken their vehicles due to various parking violations but without any known prior request by police or property owners. The victims told authorities that they were forced to pay the owner of the company a large impound fee in order to regain possession of their vehicles.
tourcounsel.com
Bangor Mall | Shopping mall in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Mall is a 60-acre (24 ha) shopping mall in Bangor, Maine, United States. Located off the Stillwater Avenue exit on Interstate 95, it serves as a shopping center for the surrounding Bangor area. Current stores include JCPenney and Dick's Sporting Goods. Previous anchors include Sears, which closed in 2018,...
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
wabi.tv
Bangor man to serve 10 years in prison for stabbing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for stabbing his ex-wife in the neck with a kitchen knife at their home in 2020. The incident happened in September 2020 while the couple’s two children were in the home. Joshua McAuliffe, 42,...
Bangor prepares for Extreme Cold and Dangerous Wind Chill
Can’t imagine everyone hasn’t already heard the forecast for both today and tomorrow. It’s going to be as cold, or colder than it has been in years. Maybe the only ones who haven’t heard that frigid Friday frightful news are those who most need to hear it.
