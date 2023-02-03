ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kyiv Presses Criminal Charges Against Wagner Group Chief; Germany Announces More Tanks for Ukraine

By Amanda Macias,CNBC, Natasha Turak,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
msn.com

Ukraine Latest: US Confronts China With Evidence About Companies

(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has confronted China’s government with evidence that suggests some Chinese state-owned companies may be providing assistance for Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, as it tries to ascertain if Beijing is aware of those activities, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read...
msn.com

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM

Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Benzinga

Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine

A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
New York Post

Ukraine repels assault on Bakhmut as Russia tries to cut off supply line

Ukraine said Tuesday its forces had fended off Russian assaults on a road outside Bakhmut in the east, thwarting Moscow’s attempt to gain control of a crucial supply route. Russian forces have failed to cut off the road leading from the town Chasiv Yar to Bakhmut, which is used for supplying Kyiv’s troops, Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevaty said. “The Ukrainian army in Bakhmut is supplied with everything necessary,” he added. Cherevaty said Bakhmut — nicknamed “fortress Bakhmut” for withstanding some of the heaviest fighting of the war — remained one of the main focuses of Russian attacks, including relentless artillery strikes and infantry assaults. A Belarusian volunteer...
Reuters

Kazakh yurts in Ukraine irk Russia as crowdfunded aid pours in

ALMATY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Kazakh rights activists sent Ukraine fresh bundles of aid this week including clothing, medicines - and three huge round multi-coloured yurts - a not-so coded message of support from the citizens of a country traditionally close to Moscow.

