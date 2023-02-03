Snap! Orlando exhibit showcases ‘Cultural Fabric’ of five artists

A project about Israel titled “The Cracks in Everything” from Canadian photographer Brant Slomovic is on display as part of “Cultural Fabric,” which showcases the work of five artists at Snap! Orlando on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A new exhibit on display at Snap! Orlando delves deep into identity, heritage, sense of place and self-expression through the perspective of five artists.

“Cultural Fabric,” which opens Feb. 3, showcases the ways individuals and societies define themselves with work from Brant Slomovic, Mär Martinez, Martha Díaz Adam, Diana Zhang and Elise Stürup.

In the large opening gallery of Snap! Orlando’s space near Lake Eola, viewers can see three projects by Slomovic, an emergency medicine physician whose first love was photography. His intersecting identities as a Canadian, the husband of an Indian woman and a person of Jewish descent inform his work.

After a hiatus from photography and then a return to his “first passion,” Slomovic’s first long-term project centered on shinny, a stripped-down version of hockey enjoyed by Canadians to pass time in the winter months.

“It started from this idea of ‘How do I feel Canadian, or how do we feel Canadian as a culture?’” he said. “I wanted to explore this nostalgic connection of how we survived our winters and how we felt like we were part of a team.”

He also spent time documenting puja worship rituals in India as a way to connect with his wife and show a common thread that links the country’s residents.

“At the end of the day, I make work out of genuine respect and interest in people and cultures,” Slomovic said. “I love stories and people’s stories, their experiences.”

The photographer’s most recent project and photo book, “The Cracks and Everything,” shows Israeli landscapes and portraits of non-Israelis who volunteered for its Defense Forces. Slomovic is not religious but Jewish by birth, and his grandparents were Holocaust survivors.

“The narrative that came out of that survival experience is that, ‘There’s one place that will be safe,’” he said. “Why do I feel more at home in Tel Aviv than I do in Toronto? I thought there was something important for me to make work out of.”

In gallery two, visitors can browse the work of Martinez, an Orlando-based interdisciplinary artist whose sculptural paintings reflect on identity and culture.

“We’re multifaceted creatures. We’re able to exist on multiple different levels and I think heritage plays a role in that,” she said. “My dad was an immigrant from Cuba, and my mother is of Syrian descent, and I’m also Jewish. And here we are, walking around in America.”,

The third gallery contains work by Díaz Adam, Zhang and Stürup, who all explore the female experience in their own way. Zhang’s photographic works create patterns and landscapes using bodies, while Stürup uses painting to deconstruct and dissect feminine figures.

Díaz Adam, a documentary photographer of Lebanese descent who was born and raised in the Dominican Republic, focuses her work on the challenges facing women’s equality. Her photos are driven by 2016 data from the Pew Research Center that showed 39 of 50 countries had laws limiting women’s ability to wear religious attire in public; 12 of the 50 had at least one law requiring women to wear particular attire.

“I don’t take any position here. If you show or not show anything, that is not our work,” she said. “Equality is the freedom of choice, whatever the choice is.”

All the artists hope to inspire conversations through their work, displaying both outward looks at global cultures and introspective looks at personal identity.

“I think a lot of work is benefited by having a conversation between the artist and the viewer,” Slomovic said. “At the end of the day, when you turn around as an artist, you realize you’re really making work about yourself.”

If you go

“Cultural Fabric” opens at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at 420 E. Church St. in Orlando. A $10 donation is suggested to benefit Snap! Orlando. The exhibit is on display through May. For more information, visit snaporlando.com .

